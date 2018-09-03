Animals rescued as fire destroys large barn in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Fire destroyed a large barn in Berks County on Saturday.

The flames erupted around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pineland Road in Exeter Township.

Crews from multiple fire companies worked about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Officials said there were animals in the barn. At last check, most of them were confirmed rescued.

No one was hurt.

Investigators continue their search for the fire's cause.