Argument leads to gun being pulled at Walmart, police say

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Criminal charges are pending in the case of a gun being pulled during an argument between two men at a Walmart store in Berks County.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the store on the Allentown Pike in Muhlenberg Township.

The two men were arguing when one of them hit the other on the head with some sort of can, police said. The man who was hit, they said, then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other man.

No shots were fired, according to police, who provided no information about the men's identities or about any injuries suffered by the man who was hit by the can.

Investigators said they are now working on filing criminal charges in the case.