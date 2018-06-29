Attempted murder suspect in 'Operation Shattered' taken into custody
READING, Pa. - An attempted-murder suspect whom authorities have been searching for since March is now in custody.
Officials said a citizen tip led them to Dewayne Quinones, 24, in Reading early Friday.
Quinones is accused of being part of a violent, multi-million-dollar drug ring.
Authorities announced charges against him and 19 other suspects earlier this year as part of an investigation they dubbed "Operation Shattered."
