Berks

Attempted murder suspect in 'Operation Shattered' taken into custody

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 01:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 01:28 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - An attempted-murder suspect whom authorities have been searching for since March is now in custody.

Officials said a citizen tip led them to Dewayne Quinones, 24, in Reading early Friday.

Quinones is accused of being part of a violent, multi-million-dollar drug ring.

Authorities announced charges against him and 19 other suspects earlier this year as part of an investigation they dubbed "Operation Shattered."

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

11:25 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 24°
  • 79%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Motorcycle cops hit the streets in Reading

Motorcycle cops hit the streets in Reading

Fireworks business booming after new law passed

Fireworks business booming after new law passed

One Tank Trip: West Reading Museum of Temporary Art

One Tank Trip: West Reading Museum of Temporary Art

Reading police nab fleeing dirt bike rider

Reading police nab fleeing dirt bike rider

Love for Lexi

Love for Lexi

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Wolmelsdorf man

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Wolmelsdorf man

County commissioner proposes alternatives to help Berks Heim
Chad Blimline | 69 News

County commissioner proposes alternatives to help Berks Heim

Perkiomen Ave. subdivision discussed by planners

Perkiomen Ave. subdivision discussed by planners

Fightins go to bat against invasive bugs

Fightins go to bat against invasive bugs

Police stepping up DUI enforcement over holiday

Police stepping up DUI enforcement over holiday

Exeter man arrested after firing weapon from window

Exeter man arrested after firing weapon from window

Litigation puts plans for Bowl-O-Rama site in Exeter on hold
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

Litigation puts plans for Bowl-O-Rama site in Exeter on hold

SeaWolves down Fightins

SeaWolves down Fightins

Fightins hold youth baseball camp

Fightins hold youth baseball camp

Reading summer food program kicks off biggest year yet

Reading summer food program kicks off biggest year yet

Antietam School District names new superintendent

Antietam School District names new superintendent

Construction to replace bridge along Crystal Cave Road to begin in July
Tim Ford | 69 News

Construction to replace bridge along Crystal Cave Road to begin in July

USPS negotiating with potential buyer for Reading Post Office
Tim Ford | 69 News

USPS negotiating with potential buyer for Reading Post Office

Rate reduction a reality for Reading residents

Rate reduction a reality for Reading residents

Fireworks on Exeter agenda
69 News

Fireworks on Exeter agenda

Former neighbor reacts to arrest of suspect in cold-case murder

Former neighbor reacts to arrest of suspect in cold-case murder

Fightins blank SeaWolves 1-0

Fightins blank SeaWolves 1-0

Police search for man connected to two business burglaries

Police search for man connected to two business burglaries

Berks entrepreneur buys Terry Hill Water Park chicken statue
69 News

Berks entrepreneur buys Terry Hill Water Park chicken statue

Blankets donated to cancer patients at Reading Hospital

Blankets donated to cancer patients at Reading Hospital

Toys 'R' Us to close remaining stores this week
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Toys 'R' Us to close remaining stores this week

State police identify motorcyclist killed in Route 183 crash
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

State police identify motorcyclist killed in Route 183 crash

Changes urged amid probe of fatal Lancaster gas explosion

Changes urged amid probe of fatal Lancaster gas explosion

Race for the House: 'We're actually making a difference'

Race for the House: 'We're actually making a difference'

Death penalty study recommends changes amid Wolf moratorium
CNN

Death penalty study recommends changes amid Wolf moratorium

1 person dies in crash on Route 183 in Penn Township
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

1 person dies in crash on Route 183 in Penn Township

Reading United remains undefeated

Reading United remains undefeated

Fightins plate 8 in win over Fisher Cats

Fightins plate 8 in win over Fisher Cats

Jalen Mills comes to Reading for softball charity game

Jalen Mills comes to Reading for softball charity game

Iconic Reading pretzel bakery gives special tours

Iconic Reading pretzel bakery gives special tours

Police respond to shooting in Reading

Police respond to shooting in Reading

Crews fight fire at Berks County recycling plant

Crews fight fire at Berks County recycling plant

FirstEnergy Stadium to host Eagles, other NFL players

FirstEnergy Stadium to host Eagles, other NFL players

Search for robbery suspect causes summer camp lockdown

Search for robbery suspect causes summer camp lockdown

Community kids react to Lonnie Walker's claim to fame

Community kids react to Lonnie Walker's claim to fame

Mixed emotions arise with potential closure of Zerns Farmers Market

Mixed emotions arise with potential closure of Zerns Farmers Market

Community garden grows fruits, flowers and careers

Community garden grows fruits, flowers and careers

Schuylkill Co. man facing charges in relation to overdose
Thinkstock

Schuylkill Co. man facing charges in relation to overdose

Local counties to get $2.5 million in natural gas drilling fees

Local counties to get $2.5 million in natural gas drilling fees

Pols, others decry gerrymandering in Berks

Pols, others decry gerrymandering in Berks

Lonnie Walker fans pack stands to see star get drafted
Sam Marcinek | 69 News

Lonnie Walker fans pack stands to see star get drafted

Reading's Lonnie Walker drafted by the San Antonio Spurs
Sam Marcinek | 69 News

Reading's Lonnie Walker drafted by the San Antonio Spurs

Summer sun draws dozens to Blue Marsh Lake

Summer sun draws dozens to Blue Marsh Lake

Man gets new sentence for 1997 murder of Reading store owner

Man gets new sentence for 1997 murder of Reading store owner

Reading ready for NBA Draft, watch party at ballpark

Reading ready for NBA Draft, watch party at ballpark