Bacteria, chemicals, more lurk in discarded flood debris

SINKING SPRING, Pa. - Flood-damaged and-sewage soaked items are piling up in the Sinking Spring area of Berks County following Friday's flash flooding. Now, health officials are issuing a warning amid reports that people are riffling through trash piles in search of things they can salvage.

"There's a lot of dangerous things that could be in that floodwater," said Dr. Kristen Sandel of Reading Hospital.

The flooding of Raymond Alvarez's basement and yard in Sinking Spring has kept him busy.

"It gets higher and higher. It's got to my calf muscle," Alvarez said.

He's just seen flood water, but the flooding caused John Troutman's basement to back up with sewage.

"Our pumps were overwhelmed this time, but we've been lucky compared to others," said Troutman.

Tons of flooded items have been tossed out over the last few days, and some said the stuff isn't staying in piles and dumpsters. There are reports of people taking flood-damaged furniture and wood.

Troutman has left the cleaning to the professionals so people can't get to his flood-tainted items.

"I wouldn't be picking up stuff at the curb right now," said Troutman.

Even if something looks safe, doctors said don't take it. They also urged folks to wear protective gear when cleaning, and they said anyone with open cuts or sores shouldn't clean up alone.

"First, it's impossible to tell what's in that water. It could be sewage. It could be chemicals," said Sandel.

Doctors said wood and fabric are the most dangerous things to take because they're porous and better hold dangerous bacteria and chemicals.