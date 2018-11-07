BARTA offers free rides to veterans on Veterans Day

Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

READING, Pa. - BARTA is honoring veterans on Veterans Day.

The transportation service will offer free rides to any veteran on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and the following day, Monday, Nov. 12.

BARTA said it's a way to thank those who have served our country.

Veterans must show a veteran or current military ID to receive the free ride.

Buses will operate on a normal schedule during the holiday.