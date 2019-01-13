Bear Creek Mountain reopens for skiing after warm, wet start to winter
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - After an unseasonably warm and wet start to the winter, Bear Creek Mountain Resort is reopen to skiers and snow boarders after a nearly month-long hiatus.
It's all thanks to a winter that provided warmth and rain since Bear Creek opened on December 13.
"We just have to make a decent base and it'll be able to make it through different weather and we will continue to add to that throughout the year," said Bear Creek Digital Marketing Strategist, Ryan Werst.
The slopes closed four days after opening for the season and haven't been operational until Saturday. Now, it's expected to be a smooth ride the rest of the season.
"Our team was making snow around the clock, plenty of snow to open up eight trails for today and there should be more terrain throughout the week as the temps come back," said Werst.
Eight of the 23 trails were open to skiers and snowboarders Saturday. Those we spoke to say they'd take anything to be out enjoying it. It just comes down to what mother nature has in store.
"I'm really pumped winter is the greatest season and I love coming out here and doing this," said Mason Dicesare of Bucks County.
"I actually went to a couple of other resorts but I really like it here better," said Jordan Badea of Pennsburg.
For those who decided to wait until the weekend rush clears out, Bear Creek officials are hoping a light snowfall overnight could entice even more visitors.
"The snow usually helps get people here because they see it in their yard and then they think about skiing snowboarding and snow sports," said Werst.
