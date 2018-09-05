Beating the heat at Crystal Cave
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Some people looking to cool off are going underground.
This late in the summer it's time to get creative to beat the heat.
Crystal Cave in Berks County is a constant 54 degrees, no matter what time of day or year.
While the cave is a popular respite from the heat, crowds overall are dwindling, now that the kids are back in school.
WFMZ's Jamie Stover talked to visitors at the cave taking a break from the sun and heat.
