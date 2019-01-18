Berks ARL provides pet food for government workers affected by shutdown
READING, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is helping government workers affected by the shutdown.
The shelter is supplying a bag of dog or cat food to government workers and their pets.
Those in need of dog or cat food can call or stop by the shelter, which is open Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
