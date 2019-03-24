Berks business victim of several thefts
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. - Police say a Berks County business has been robbed several times since the beginning of March.
The thefts have occurred at Bartman's Plumbing Heating & AC in the 800 block of Montgomery Avenue, Boyertown. Over $2,000 worth of metals have been stolen.
Anyone with information pertaining to these thefts or can identify the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County or contact the Colebrookdale Township Police Department at 610-367-5550.
