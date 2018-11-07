Berks Community Foundation awards grants for rural arts programs

Berks County Community Foundation

READING, Pa. - Berks County Community Foundation is awarding grants to bring more activities to the county.

The foundation has awarded nine grants totaling $66,812 to bring plays, an art camp, a film premiere, concerts and more to rural areas of Berks.

This is the fifth round of funding through the Community Foundation's Rural Arts Grant program.

This year, the foundation awarded grants to the Yocum Institute for Arts Education, Hamburg Area Arts Alliance, Amazing Berks, Clay on Main, Reading Symphony Orchestra and others.