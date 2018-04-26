Berks coroner seeking Reading man's next of kin
84-year-old died of natural causes
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is searching for relatives of a Reading man who was pronounced dead on Thursday.
Officials say Peter Pex, 84, died of natural causes.
He was pronounced dead at the Skyline View Apartments on North Ninth Street in Reading.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Berks County coroner's office at 610-478-3280.
