Berks County citizens stock up on supplies as storms approach
HAMBURG, Pa. - With a one-two punch of winter weather in the forecast, including a potential heavy-hitter this weekend, some in Berks County are stocking up on the essentials.
"We want to be prepared," Shoemakersville resident Sonja Rollman said.
The manager at Kuzan's True Value Hardware in Perry Township, Cody Heffner, says lines have been forming all day, with nearly 100 people buying things like wood pellets, propane and snow blowers.
"We haven't really sold a whole lot the rest of the season, so this is the first real storm in awhile. A lot of people have come in," Heffner said.
Rock salt has also been a big seller.
"So I can get down my 20 percent steep driveway," Hamburg resident Kenneth Thompson said.
The manager at Redner's Warehouse Markets in Hamburg says the store has been busy, and it's practically sold out of shovels.
Police are also stepping up patrols through the weekend. Hamburg's chief says his department has a contingency plan in place, and officers will focus on sections of I-78 where problems can extend into downtown Hamburg.
"We're right at ground level. When bad weather hits, we get bad traffic," Hamburg Police Chief Anthony Kuklinski said. "My officers will be out continually monitoring throughout the night, as the road conditions deteriorate, so we can bring additional resources to handle and keep traffic flowing."
