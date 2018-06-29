Berks County Coroner looks for next of kin for Laureldale man

The Berks County Coroner's office says it's looking for next of kin information for 54-year-old Steven Ronald Reigle.

Reigle was living in the 1500 block of Prince Street in Laureldale, Berks County. He was pronounced dead Friday shortly before 8:30 a.m. at his home.

Anyone with next of kin information should contact the coroner's office at 610-478-3280.