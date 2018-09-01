Ex state trooper arrested after allegedly photographing teen woman in his garage

69 News

MERTZTOWN, Pa. - A Berks County man was charged Friday after he allegedly photographed a 15-year-old woman in his garage earlier this summer, state police said.

Michael Kenneth Evans, 51, of Mertztown, was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors after the Reading Criminal Investigations Unit began investigating reports in early August of Evans photographing the woman in his garage.

The photos had been originally reported to be a part of a photo shoot for compensation, state police said.

During the supposed photo shoot at the 600 block of State Street Evans asked the woman to remove her clothing.

After the photo shoot, Evans and another adult female allegedly engaged in a sexual act in front of the victim.

Charges were filed on Friday. Evans was unable to post his $100,000 bail and was taken to Berks County Prison.

Evans, a former state trooper, pleaded guilty in 2000 to 11 counts of sexually abusing three teenagers and three women while on duty.