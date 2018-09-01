Ex state trooper arrested after allegedly photographing teen woman in his garage
MERTZTOWN, Pa. - A Berks County man was charged Friday after he allegedly photographed a 15-year-old woman in his garage earlier this summer, state police said.
Michael Kenneth Evans, 51, of Mertztown, was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors after the Reading Criminal Investigations Unit began investigating reports in early August of Evans photographing the woman in his garage.
The photos had been originally reported to be a part of a photo shoot for compensation, state police said.
During the supposed photo shoot at the 600 block of State Street Evans asked the woman to remove her clothing.
After the photo shoot, Evans and another adult female allegedly engaged in a sexual act in front of the victim.
Charges were filed on Friday. Evans was unable to post his $100,000 bail and was taken to Berks County Prison.
Evans, a former state trooper, pleaded guilty in 2000 to 11 counts of sexually abusing three teenagers and three women while on duty.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
-
LIVE: Washington D.C. John McCain Service
Funeral service for John McCain at Washington National Cathedral.Read More »
Berks Area News
-
Ex state trooper arrested after allegedly photographing teen woman in his garage
Michael Kenneth Evans, 51, of Mertztown, was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors after the Reading Criminal Investigations Unit began investigating reports in early August of Evans photographing the woman in his garage.Read More »
- Residents pay tribute to McCain at Berks Military History Museum
- Officials close boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake after Friday's rain
- Sinking Spring hit hard by heavy rains
- Rough start on the roads for Labor Day weekend
- Crews in Hamburg prepare for Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
- Visas denied, attendance low for African business convention
Latest From The Newsroom
- Easton police investigate a report of shots fired
- Updated John McCain to be honored in Washington, D.C. funeral service on Saturday
- Updated Ex state trooper arrested after allegedly photographing teen woman in his garage
- PETS OF THE MONTH: Raven and Clementine
- Residents pay tribute to McCain at Berks Military History Museum
- Updated Chef joins 69 News to grill hamburgers for Labor Day
- Off the Gridiron – Emmaus Hornet debuts new threads and some new moves
- Officials close boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake after Friday's rain
- Sinking Spring hit hard by heavy rains
- Rough start on the roads for Labor Day weekend