Berks Eagles fans flock to Super Bowl champs' season opener

PHILADELPHIA - The wait is finally over for fans of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Super Bowl champions are poised to kick off the NFL season Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

It's a battle of the birds, as the Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons, and many fans from Berks County have flocked to Philadelphia for the big game.

"We wanted to get as close to the front of the line as we could," said Megan Mohring of Wyomissing, as she reflected on last year's championship season. "It was a dream come true."

"Incredible, incredible," Joseph DiDonato told WFMZ's Jim Vasil outside the Linc on Thursday. "Could never happen again. Best season of my life. Hopefully, we can repeat this year, but if not, always I'll always be happy."

The tailgate kicked off at 1 p.m. Thursday, but Eagles faithful began flocking to the entrances on South Broad Street hours earlier.

"We did. It was like Christmas morning, and last night was like Christmas Eve, getting ready for today," said Danielle Votta.

Ahead of everyone else was DiDonato, a Philadelphia native.

"First in line. Can't wait. It's all about the fans," he said. "Live right here in south Philly. We've had this bus for six years now, season ticket holder member."