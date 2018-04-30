Help for Humboldt: Berks event benefits victims' families
SPRING TWP., Pa. - A special hockey event in Berks County raised money to help families of the 16 people killed in a youth hockey team bus crash in Canada earlier this month.
The benefit was held at Body Zone in Spring Township and included games involving local high school students, alumni of the East Penn Scholastic Hockey League and local college players.
"We felt like we just had to do something to give back, because it really affected everybody who is involved in hockey, who has a kid playing hockey," said Melissa Metcalfe, the league's president.
The players involved in Sunday's event all signed a hockey jersey that will be sent with a check to a charity benefiting the Humboldt Broncos families.
