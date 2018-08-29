Berks' first Popeyes opens to long lines in Muhlenberg

Tim Lind | 69 News

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Fried chicken-lovers are in luck.

Berks County's first Popeyes opened its doors to a long line of customers in Muhlenberg Township on Wednesday.

The drive-thru line was also reported to be quite long throughout the day.

The restaurant is set back off the Fifth Street Highway, behind Wendy's in the Plaza 222 shopping center.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based chain is known for its fried chicken, biscuits and mashed potatoes.