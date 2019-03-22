Berks hemp farmers put one-of-a-kind machine into use
'It's basically a prototype'
OLEY TWP., Pa. - Some fields in Oley Township are the genesis of what three farmers like to call the start of an agricultural revolution.
Kevin Guldin, Michael Braucher and Jeffrey Brooks are hemp farmers. Now that hemp production is allowed in Pennsylvania for the first time in decades, they're growing the crop, and they plan to distribute their own hemp products.
"It gives agriculture different options," said Guldin.
"So, it's more versatile?" asked WFMZ's Jim Vasil.
"Exactly," replied Guldin.
They can't do it without a unique machine from Colorado-based company FormationAg. The company told 69 News the machine -- called a decorticator -- is the first one sold in North America.
"It's the first of its kind," said Guldin. "It's basically a prototype."
Officials said how the machine works is once the bales of hemp are rolled through the machine, it separates the product into two states — fiber, which can be used for industrial purposes or clothing, and hurd, which resembles mulch, and can be used for animal bedding or cat litter. Officials said it's all biodegradable.
In fact, the farmers plan to roll out their own line of hemp litter in a few weeks. Even with their vision becoming reality, they said their hemp work is just beginning to sprout.
