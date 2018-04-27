Berks man inducted into Santa Claus Hall of Fame Berks man inducted into Santa Claus Hall of Fame Matt Roth | 69 News Jace Codi | 69 News Jim Vasil | 69 News Jim Vasil | 69 News Video

AMITY TWP., Pa. - He's a well-dressed professional, and he's your everyday husband and father. You may not believe what he's best known for, but believing is the business Dutch Schrap is in.

The Amity Township man has portrayed Santa Claus for 27 years. You may have seen him in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade the last few years.

"My dad had portrayed Santa Claus for Sears and Roebuck Company in Abington, Pa.," said Schrap. "One day, when I was 16, he asked me if I wanted to try it out, and the rest is history."

This Santa received a gift himself recently. He became the newest member of the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame.

"It was a surreal moment," said Schrap.

At 43, he's the youngest member ever. He accepted his nomination in Denver last Friday. He's received commendations from the Pennsylvania Senate and the Berks County commissioners and a Red Jacket worn only by inductees.

"What I've learned in the past 20 years as Santa, everybody's different, everybody believes," said Schrap.

Part of what landed him in the Hall of Fame bid is his organization, Operation Nine Reindeer. Since 2012, the effort has spread cheer by giving Christmas to families who've come upon hard times.

"You just have to believe," said Schrap. "You have to believe in everybody. You have to trust people. You have to be kind to people. You just have to hear them and listen to their stories and figure out a way on how you can help them."

Schrap lives by two words: Always believe.