Berks man pleads guilty to crash that killed 2 on Route 30

Jeffrey Gable and scene of crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County.

Jeffrey Gable and scene of crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County.

LANCASTER, Pa. - A Berks County man pleaded guilty after being charged in a crash that killed two people on Route 30 in Lancaster County in 2016.

Jeffrey R. Gable, 21, of Brecknock Township, pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault with a vehicle, endangering the welfare of another person and summary traffic offenses.

He was sentenced to six to 23 months in Lancaster County Prison.

Gable was driving a non-emergency transport ambulance when he veered into oncoming traffic on Route 30 in Salisbury Township on Oct. 7, 2016, authorities said.

The ambulance hit another vehicle head on, causing a crash that involved two other vehicles.

Doris Waltz, a 60-year-old woman being transported by Gable to a nursing home, died at the scene, according to police.

Jason Oswald, the 43-year-old driver of the car that was hit head on by the ambulance, died almost a week later, officials said.

The driver of a third vehicle was seriously injured.