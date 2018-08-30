Berks military museum invites condolences to McCain family

MOHNTON, Pa. - A Berks County state lawmaker continues to honor the life of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Pennsylvania Rep. Mark Gillen announced Thursday that the Berks Military History Museum in Mohnton will set up a memorial for McCain.

There will be no formal ceremony, but there will be a book of book of remembrance in which visitors can offer their condolences to the late senator, who died Saturday after a battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

The book will be available to sign starting at 9 a.m. Friday. It will then be sent to McCain's office in Washington.

Gillen, who serves as the museum's president, met McCain years ago and developed a relationship with him.

"When he realized that my dad was a World War II aviator and he was on a fast carrier and it was the [U.S.S.] Hancock, then he realized they shared a lot of life and war, very rough times together," Gillen told 69 News over the weekend.

A funeral service for McCain will be held at the National Cathedral in Washington on Saturday. He will be laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.