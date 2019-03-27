Berks Nature's The Nature Place awarded LEED certification Berks Nature Berks Nature

READING, Pa. - Berks Nature is being recognized for its environmental education center in southwest Reading going beyond just teaching about the environment.

The Nature Place in Angelica Park announced Wednesday that it has been awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council, recognizing the building for its positive impact on the environment.

Projects earn LEED points based on steps that include site selection, management of the construction process, energy use, indoor air quality, and educational impact.

"Achieving LEED certification by the USGBC was an intentional and important decision by our Board of Directors," said Kim Murphy, Berks Nature's president. "We knew The Nature Place needed to inspire others in the community through demonstration projects, and we are proud to receive recognition as a LEED Gold building in Berks."

More than one-third of The Nature Place was built with reclaimed and recycled materials. It's powered by wind and features a light-colored roof that reflects the sun's rays, bird-strike resistant glass for its windows, rain gardens, and a daylight sensor to automatically dim the lights when the sun is shining.

Other buildings in Berks that have received LEED status include the Gaige Technology and Business Education Building on Penn State's Berks campus in Spring Township and the Berks County Community Foundation's headquarters in downtown Reading.