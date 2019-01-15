Berks Olivet Boys & Girls Club receives award for theatre program

READING, Pa. - Olivet Boys & Girls Club's Center for the Arts (CFA) has been awarded a Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) Best of the Best award for its Summer Theatre Camp Program.

PPA, a partnership between local organizations and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, re-grants funds to support local and community art activities.

Four projects were selected as the best projects of the Commonwealth.

Olivet's CFA has been offering summer theatre camps to Reading children for more than 17 years. Each summer, 30 to 35 children participate in the eight-week program.

Campers participate in an audition process, learn songs, dances and dialogues, create costumes and props.