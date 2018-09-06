Berks students to be served by faith-based recovery school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new high school being opened by the Diocese of Allentown for those in recovery from addiction will be open to students of all faiths who live in Berks County.

The Kolbe Academy, named for St. Maximilian Kolbe, the patron saint of those with addiction, is set to open next September at the former St. Francis Academy in Hanover Township, Northampton County, near Bethlehem, the diocese announced Thursday, adding that it will be the first faith-based recovery high school in the United States.

"Our existing high schools, which are based on our strong Catholic values, are well known for academic excellence and ongoing formation of every student's intellectual, spiritual, social, cultural and emotional gifts," said Dr. Brooke C. Tesche, the diocese's deputy superintendent for secondary and special education. "This school follows the model of our other high schools and offers a specialized curriculum for students in recovery."

The diocese said its decision to open the new high school stems from recognizing the critical need to provide spiritual, academic and emotional development for students who are in recovery from addiction.

"At the 60 secular recovery schools recognized nationally, research shows significant success rates with 85 percent of students who attend a recovery high school after treatment maintaining their sobriety," Tesche said.

Kolbe Academy, serving students in ninth through 12th grades, will be the seventh high school in the diocese, which is made up of Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties.

"This is the next natural step for our Diocese to give high school students in this region the education and support they need to succeed," Tesche said.

The diocese will hold a special event Friday morning to formally announce the new school to the public.