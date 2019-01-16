Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom

WARWICK TWP., Pa. - A Berks County woman is facing charges after giving birth to an infant in an assisted-living facility restroom in Warwick County.

Emmanuella Osei, 23, is facing felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police found the infant unresponsive and partially submerged in a toilet at the group home where Osei worked, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The infant boy is at the hospital in stable, but critical condition. His injuries are still being assessed.

Medics performed CPR on the infant, who was believed to be in the water for 10 to 15 minutes and was cold to the touch.

Osei and the infant were transported to the hospital.

According to the release, Osei called her supervisor multiple times the night of the incident asking for relief because she felt sick. Then, she called her supervisor from the toilet and told her to call 911, but did not mention she was pregnant.

Osei lives with her uncle in Reading and has a two-year-old daughter in Ghana. Her uncle asked Osei if she was pregnant, but she repeatedly denied it, according to the release.

Additionally, Osei told police she did not attempt to remove the infant from the water in the toilet, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

“We still have a lot to investigate. This case is far from over,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said. “We will follow the facts and the law and, if warranted, file additional charges at the appropriate time.”

Osei is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.