Berks woman pleads guilty after birthing baby in toilet
Emmanuella Osei awaiting sentencing by judge
LANCASTER, Pa. - A Berks County woman who gave birth to a baby in her workplace toilet has pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.
Emmanuella Osei admitted to the second-degree felony charge during a court appearance in Lancaster County on Tuesday.
Judge Margaret Miller held off on sentencing Osei, pending a background investigation.
The Reading woman was returned to the Lancaster County Prison, where she has been held without bail since her arrest on January 14.
That's the night Osei gave birth to the baby in a restroom of a group home in Warwick Township, where she worked as a care assistant. She made no attempts to help the newborn, who was found partially submerged in the water, officials said.
A responding police officer and paramedics performed CPR to revive the baby, who has since been placed in a home by the county's children and youth agency.
Osei was aware she was pregnant when she left Ghana for Reading to live with her uncle in May 2018, officials said. She repeatedly denied the pregnancy when asked by her uncle, friends, and co-workers.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
DA: Cops put brakes on gang-related shooting in Reading
A five-month investigation of illegal drug trafficking that stretched from Berks County to Massachusetts has culminated with a life being saved from a violent end.Read More »
- PHOTOS: 'Operation Ice Dog' suspects, seized evidence
- Sinking Spring's revitalization effort gets $1-million boost
- Teachers voice support for Schwank bill to boost minimum pay
- Reading's Chestnut St. to see new traffic signal technology
- Berks woman pleads guilty after birthing baby in toilet
- Pa. State Police veteran hired as Exeter's new police chief
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Jury recessing for the night without verdict in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
- Bullying gone too far? Pottstown family says so
- Bethlehem aims to upgrade Christmas decorations
- Phillipsburg church to make changes after cemetery damaged by gravediggers
- Controversial assisted suicide bill awaiting NJ governor's signature
- Proposed bill would require annual lead testing in schools
- Teachers voice support for Schwank bill to boost minimum pay
- DA: Cops put brakes on gang-related shooting in Reading
- Wild among Democratic lawmakers trying to make changes to Affordable Care Act
- Updated Crews battle brush fire in Carbon County