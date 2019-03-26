Berks woman pleads guilty after birthing baby in toilet

LANCASTER, Pa. - A Berks County woman who gave birth to a baby in her workplace toilet has pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

Emmanuella Osei admitted to the second-degree felony charge during a court appearance in Lancaster County on Tuesday.

Judge Margaret Miller held off on sentencing Osei, pending a background investigation.

The Reading woman was returned to the Lancaster County Prison, where she has been held without bail since her arrest on January 14.

That's the night Osei gave birth to the baby in a restroom of a group home in Warwick Township, where she worked as a care assistant. She made no attempts to help the newborn, who was found partially submerged in the water, officials said.

A responding police officer and paramedics performed CPR to revive the baby, who has since been placed in a home by the county's children and youth agency.

Osei was aware she was pregnant when she left Ghana for Reading to live with her uncle in May 2018, officials said. She repeatedly denied the pregnancy when asked by her uncle, friends, and co-workers.