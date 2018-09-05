Berks

Berks woman seeking money to preserve historic home

'I'm trying to... get it back to what it once was'

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 06:02 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 06:17 PM EDT

Berks woman seeking money to preserve historic home

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The texture of the stone, the smell of the wood; you feel the 1750s when you're inside.

"I constantly am finding myself thinking about how many people lived here, how many people died here," said homeowner Tracy McGarvey.

McGarvey owns a piece of history: the estate of Francis Parvin, a Quaker from Ireland who came to the Reading area in the 1700s. She said Parvin had major input on the city of Reading's location. His estate sits just off Route 61, adjacent to the Reading Area Water Authority.

"It took him approximately 20 years to build this house," said McGarvey. "Basically, it was his family and they built a tannery on the other side of the property."

The historic nature of the home goes beyond the Parvin name or the date stamped on top; McGarvey said excavators found evidence that the home was used in the underground railroad. Now, under- and above-ground, McGarvey's home is falling apart.

"There is a huge crack going down the 1700s-built banister," she said. "The cellar steps are basically starting to cave in."

McGarvey, who has no children or next of kin, started a GoFundMe page. She's looking for $25,000 to help pay for a new roof, walls, insulation and window sills.

"I'm trying to restore this house to get it back to what it once was," said McGarvey. "Not to modernize it by any means, but to get it back to what it once was, so people 30 years from now, when I'm long gone, can still appreciate a piece of American history in Berks County is still going to be standing here."

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

06:23 PM

  • SSW 6 mph
  • 33°
  • 57%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Man charged in theft from Exeter school sports organizations
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Man charged in theft from Exeter school sports organizations

Reading Public Museum designated a Certified Autism Center
Tom Rader | 69 News

Reading Public Museum designated a Certified Autism Center

Cleanup continues following flash floods in Sinking Spring
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Cleanup continues following flash floods in Sinking Spring

A beautiful Labor Day at Blue Marsh Lake after rough weekend
69 News

A beautiful Labor Day at Blue Marsh Lake after rough weekend

Day at beach, dip in pool part of Labor Day fun in Berks
69 News

Day at beach, dip in pool part of Labor Day fun in Berks

Cleanup continues following Friday's flash flooding in Berks
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Cleanup continues following Friday's flash flooding in Berks

Klinger's golf tournament, auction raise $13K for CHOP

Klinger's golf tournament, auction raise $13K for CHOP

NWS extends Tuesday's heat advisory to include Berks

NWS extends Tuesday's heat advisory to include Berks

WATCH: Time-lapse video of flooding around food bank trucks

WATCH: Time-lapse video of flooding around food bank trucks

Man dies after motorcycle crash on Route 222 in Spring
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Man dies after motorcycle crash on Route 222 in Spring

Sinking Spring struggles to recover from flooding
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Sinking Spring struggles to recover from flooding

Fightins fall to the Thunder for third straight game

Fightins fall to the Thunder for third straight game

The battle of the bats: 69-WFMZ-TV vs. WEEU 830 AM
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

The battle of the bats: 69-WFMZ-TV vs. WEEU 830 AM

Boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake reopen after heavy rain
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake reopen after heavy rain

Berks celebrates International Vulture Awareness Day
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Berks celebrates International Vulture Awareness Day

Animals rescued as fire destroys large barn in Exeter
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Animals rescued as fire destroys large barn in Exeter

Greater Berks Food Bank rocked by fast-rising rainwater
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Greater Berks Food Bank rocked by fast-rising rainwater

Police: Ex-trooper asked teen to undress during photo shoot

Police: Ex-trooper asked teen to undress during photo shoot

Late Sen. McCain honored at Berks Military History Museum
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Late Sen. McCain honored at Berks Military History Museum

Boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake closed after Friday's rain
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake closed after Friday's rain

Spring, Sinking Spring hit hard by heavy rains, flooding

Spring, Sinking Spring hit hard by heavy rains, flooding

Rough start on the roads for Labor Day weekend
69 News

Rough start on the roads for Labor Day weekend

Hamburg prepares for 15th annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Hamburg prepares for 15th annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival

Visas denied, attendance low for African business convention
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Visas denied, attendance low for African business convention

City council members react to Spencer's guilty verdict
Tom Rader | 69 News

City council members react to Spencer's guilty verdict

Fast-falling rain leads to flash flooding in Berks
Tim Lind | 69 News

Fast-falling rain leads to flash flooding in Berks

The Village Voice, owned by Reading Eagle president, folds
Mark Lennihan/AP

The Village Voice, owned by Reading Eagle president, folds

Route 61 reopens after repairs to broken water main
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

Route 61 reopens after repairs to broken water main

Route 724 near Gibraltar closed for emergency bridge repairs
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Route 724 near Gibraltar closed for emergency bridge repairs

Rain, jackknifed tractor-trailer close I-78 West in Bethel
69 News

Rain, jackknifed tractor-trailer close I-78 West in Bethel

Synthetic pot exposure sickened Pennsylvania prison workers

Synthetic pot exposure sickened Pennsylvania prison workers

Reading woman charged in case of shaken baby syndrome

Reading woman charged in case of shaken baby syndrome

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Route 222
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Route 222

Reading City Council reacts to Vaughn Spencer guilty verdict

Reading City Council reacts to Vaughn Spencer guilty verdict

Berks couple find alternatives for plastic straws

Berks couple find alternatives for plastic straws

Man's cross-country ride to help Children of Fallen Patriots
69 News

Man's cross-country ride to help Children of Fallen Patriots

Kutztown University celebrates diversity on campus
69 News

Kutztown University celebrates diversity on campus

Jury: Ex-Reading mayor guilty of all counts in bribery trial
Tom Rader | 69 News

Jury: Ex-Reading mayor guilty of all counts in bribery trial

Parking restrictions to be enforced near ICE center in Berks

Parking restrictions to be enforced near ICE center in Berks

Gibraltar Road bridge over Schuylkill reopens after rehab
69 News

Gibraltar Road bridge over Schuylkill reopens after rehab

Woman calls for help after being pinned by toppled tree
Tim Lind | 69 News

Woman calls for help after being pinned by toppled tree

Jury deliberating in bribery trial of former Reading mayor
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Jury deliberating in bribery trial of former Reading mayor

Berks military museum invites condolences to McCain family

Berks military museum invites condolences to McCain family

Police search nabs 2 people on warrants; 3rd person at large
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Police search nabs 2 people on warrants; 3rd person at large

Probation officer ID'd as victim of fatal crash in Berks

Probation officer ID'd as victim of fatal crash in Berks

Police: Boone counselor had sexual relationship with student

Police: Boone counselor had sexual relationship with student

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Coventry Mall

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Coventry Mall

Fire damages home, kills pets near Newmanstown
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Fire damages home, kills pets near Newmanstown

Rep. Jozwiak hosts meeting about chronic wasting disease
69 News

Rep. Jozwiak hosts meeting about chronic wasting disease

Man hospitalized after crash between motorcycle, pickup

Man hospitalized after crash between motorcycle, pickup