Berks woman seeking money to preserve historic home
'I'm trying to... get it back to what it once was'
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The texture of the stone, the smell of the wood; you feel the 1750s when you're inside.
"I constantly am finding myself thinking about how many people lived here, how many people died here," said homeowner Tracy McGarvey.
McGarvey owns a piece of history: the estate of Francis Parvin, a Quaker from Ireland who came to the Reading area in the 1700s. She said Parvin had major input on the city of Reading's location. His estate sits just off Route 61, adjacent to the Reading Area Water Authority.
"It took him approximately 20 years to build this house," said McGarvey. "Basically, it was his family and they built a tannery on the other side of the property."
The historic nature of the home goes beyond the Parvin name or the date stamped on top; McGarvey said excavators found evidence that the home was used in the underground railroad. Now, under- and above-ground, McGarvey's home is falling apart.
"There is a huge crack going down the 1700s-built banister," she said. "The cellar steps are basically starting to cave in."
McGarvey, who has no children or next of kin, started a GoFundMe page. She's looking for $25,000 to help pay for a new roof, walls, insulation and window sills.
"I'm trying to restore this house to get it back to what it once was," said McGarvey. "Not to modernize it by any means, but to get it back to what it once was, so people 30 years from now, when I'm long gone, can still appreciate a piece of American history in Berks County is still going to be standing here."
