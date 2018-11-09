Bern Twp. armed robbery believed to be connected to Cumru robbery

Related Stories Man arrives home, interrupts armed robbery

BERN TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a home burglary that took place in Bern Township on Wednesday that is believed to be connected to an armed robbery in Cumru Township.

Bern Township Police responded to the robbery in the 1400 block of Cross Keys Road.

"On Wednesday, Nov. 7, we had a call for a home invasion robbery in the afternoon hours," said Sergeant Brett Forry with Bern Township Police. "A female homeowner came home and realized that the house was ransacked."

According to a release from the Bern Township Police Department, the suspects entered through an unlocked door next to the garage. The homeowner was inside the house at the time of the robbery.

A Hispanic male entered the master bedroom with a small to medium build in his late teens or early 20s who was wearing blue jeans and a dark pom-pom knit hat. The male suspect pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the homeowner as he was sitting in a chair.

According to the release, the suspect told the homeowner, "do not move or I will shoot you."

While the male pointed the gun, a Hispanic female with a small to medium build in her late teens or early 20s rummaged through the house.

The suspects stole jewelry, expensive perfume, fur coats and two Purple Heart pins from WWII.

"It's very emotional and gut wrenching because not only did they take jewelry, fur coats, they took two Purple Hearts from a World War II veteran," Forry said.

The Bern Township Police Department is working with Cumru Police as they believe this robbery is connected with an armed robbery in Cumru Township that also took place on Wednesday.

"We believe that it could be related and myself and the detective from Cumru Township are working any leads to find a commonality with both instances," said Forry.

In the Cumru incident, police were dispatched to Fawn Drive where a man had arrived at his residence and observed a gray, newer model Dodge Dart parked in the driveway. The victim became aware he was interrupting a burglary of his own home.

The suspects stole handguns, jewelry, luxury watches and an undisclosed amount of money.

A neighbor is in shock.

"A police officer came to our door and told us that our neighbor had been burglarized," said Lynette Eberly. "We live close."

She's also changing her routine out of caution.

"I locked my car today for the first time ever," said Eberly. "When I parked it in the driveway, I locked it."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bern Township Police Department at 610-926-2535. To report information anonymously, contact Crime Alert Berks County at 1-877-373-9913.

