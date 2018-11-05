Bieber bus riders look forward to return of NYC service
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Bieber's back in the Big Apple— at least for now.
Beginning Tuesday, the Kutztown-based bus company is restoring full-time service from Reading to the heart of New York City after being evicted from the Port Authority over the summer for failing to pay more than $200,000.
Bieber says New York City is giving the company a 90-day probationary permit to drop off at 8th Avenue and 39th Street in Manhattan. The company had been dropping off passengers at Port Imperial in Weekhawken, New Jersey, where they would catch a ferry.
The new bus stop means passengers won't have to use a ferry to cross the Hudson River or risk paying more to board a train. Bieber says as long as it's a good neighbor in the community, the permit will become permanent after a three-month trial period.
"It would make it a lot easier on the wallet that's for sure," said one Bieber passenger boarding from the Kutztown station.
The announcement is music to Laura Julian's ears. "New York, Reading, New York, Reading" is how she describes her daily commute. She says she sometimes would miss the ferry to board the Bieber Bus back home.
"I don't like going there because I have to spend money. I spend extra money," said Julian.
Bieber has posted a new schedule on their website's travel alerts page.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park
Reading police responded to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Hill Road, across the street from City Park, around 6 p.m. to find a man shot in the head outside his home.Read More »
- Reading City Council holds special meeting
- Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
- Community rallies around family who lost son in car accident
- Midterm election turnout expected to reach record numbers
- Bieber bus riders look forward to return of NYC service
- Kutztown University police identify individual who vandalized buildings
Latest From The Newsroom
- Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
- Buck makes his way into Bethlehem Township Walmart
- Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase
- Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park
- Reading City Council holds special meeting
- Whitehall Commissioners consider shopping center proposal
- Bethlehem Township seeks safer intersection
- Closely contested races to watch for Tuesday
- Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Thursday
- Tax hike included in Allentown's proposed 2019 budget