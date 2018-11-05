Bieber bus riders look forward to return of NYC service

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Bieber's back in the Big Apple— at least for now.

Beginning Tuesday, the Kutztown-based bus company is restoring full-time service from Reading to the heart of New York City after being evicted from the Port Authority over the summer for failing to pay more than $200,000.

Bieber says New York City is giving the company a 90-day probationary permit to drop off at 8th Avenue and 39th Street in Manhattan. The company had been dropping off passengers at Port Imperial in Weekhawken, New Jersey, where they would catch a ferry.

The new bus stop means passengers won't have to use a ferry to cross the Hudson River or risk paying more to board a train. Bieber says as long as it's a good neighbor in the community, the permit will become permanent after a three-month trial period.

"It would make it a lot easier on the wallet that's for sure," said one Bieber passenger boarding from the Kutztown station.

The announcement is music to Laura Julian's ears. "New York, Reading, New York, Reading" is how she describes her daily commute. She says she sometimes would miss the ferry to board the Bieber Bus back home.

"I don't like going there because I have to spend money. I spend extra money," said Julian.

Bieber has posted a new schedule on their website's travel alerts page.