Bird Brothers: Eagles superfans celebrate start of the season

EXETER, Pa. - The 2018 NFL season has begun with the Eagles as defending Super Bowl champions and Eagles superfan Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni of Exeter Township still can't believe it.

"It's surreal," Vagnoni said. "It's still hard to believe. I find myself pinching myself, Tom."

Barry isn't alone. His brother Dave Vagnoni, who lives down the driveway, is looking to keep that dream alive this season.

What separates these two bird-brothers?

"My brother's a lot more crazier than I am," Dave Vagnoni said.

"He's as nuts as I am, only a younger version of it, that's all," Barry responded.

Some fans who catch games at Barry's fan-palace, which is known as "Locker Room North" also swing by Dave's place, dubbed "Locker Room South."

"A lot of them come up here at halftime," said Denise Stern of Exeter Township. "Mix and match."

"A lot of people, halftime they'll flip-flop," said Denny McConnell of Exeter Township.

Any competition between the two? Only when it comes to food.

"We had a hot dog eating contest," Barry said. "Dave's Locker Room South and The Hatchet is Locker Room North. Locker Room South beat us."

As for a difference between the two Eagles shrines?

"We are a little bit of a rowdy crowd down here. We get a little nuts," said Joe Reilly from Exeter Township, who frequents the south location.

"Well, Dave's place I would say, Barry's place is more of the calmer people," said McConnell.

But not by much.

"Now, when I say calm, it's not calm in here but we are more calm than his crowd," McConnell explained.

Other than that, there are far more similarities.

"Basically, it's the same type of atmosphere, music, drums," explained Jerry Boyer, whose been coming since day one.

And in the end, the goal is the same.

"In the morning we'll be up there for coffee tomorrow," Dave Vagnoni said. "We just want the same thing, the Eagles to win."