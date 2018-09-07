Blue Marsh Lake lowering water level ahead of forecasted rain

READING, Pa. - With the potential for more heavy rain over the next week, officials at Blue Marsh Lake are lowering the water level by five feet, that will make it 285 feet above sea level.

"The water table, ground level on water table is very high. So any runoff we get is not able to soak into the ground, it runs off," Natural Resource Manager Scott Sunderland said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the lake had dropped two feet. It takes three to four days for the lake to get down to the 285-foot mark.

"We work closely with the National Weather Service to look at the precipitation models and then the river flow models to coordinate everything," Sunderland said.

This marks the second time this summer officials have lowered the water level to prevent flooding or runoff.

"We were able to absorb all of the levels. So it didn't impact any of the recreational facilities where we would have to close anything down," Sunderland said.

For people visiting the lake in the next week, the one difference is they'll see is a lot more sand.

"Cause the lake is going down, the water's receding, so the sand area's much bigger," Sunderland explained.

Some beach-goers had their afternoon swim cut short, as the 90 degree temperatures gave way to rain.

"As soon as I got here there was this huge dark cloud, like it wasn't even sunny anymore,” visitor Laura Smith said. "I was like, I'm gonna try to quick get in."

"I just think it's kind of annoying," 9-year old Andrew said. "(Because) whenever I'm outside it always starts raining, and I hate that."

The rain isn't stopping anytime soon, but when it does let up a bit, the lake will go back up to its normal level.

"I'm definitely sick of all the rain. I've had plenty. I like nice sunny days," Smith said.