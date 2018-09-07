Blue Marsh Lake lowering water level ahead of forecasted rain
READING, Pa. - With the potential for more heavy rain over the next week, officials at Blue Marsh Lake are lowering the water level by five feet, that will make it 285 feet above sea level.
"The water table, ground level on water table is very high. So any runoff we get is not able to soak into the ground, it runs off," Natural Resource Manager Scott Sunderland said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the lake had dropped two feet. It takes three to four days for the lake to get down to the 285-foot mark.
"We work closely with the National Weather Service to look at the precipitation models and then the river flow models to coordinate everything," Sunderland said.
This marks the second time this summer officials have lowered the water level to prevent flooding or runoff.
"We were able to absorb all of the levels. So it didn't impact any of the recreational facilities where we would have to close anything down," Sunderland said.
For people visiting the lake in the next week, the one difference is they'll see is a lot more sand.
"Cause the lake is going down, the water's receding, so the sand area's much bigger," Sunderland explained.
Some beach-goers had their afternoon swim cut short, as the 90 degree temperatures gave way to rain.
"As soon as I got here there was this huge dark cloud, like it wasn't even sunny anymore,” visitor Laura Smith said. "I was like, I'm gonna try to quick get in."
"I just think it's kind of annoying," 9-year old Andrew said. "(Because) whenever I'm outside it always starts raining, and I hate that."
The rain isn't stopping anytime soon, but when it does let up a bit, the lake will go back up to its normal level.
"I'm definitely sick of all the rain. I've had plenty. I like nice sunny days," Smith said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Domestic violence prevention advocates push for new law
A bill in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives aims to keep guns away from people who are subject to final protection from abuse orders.Read More »
- Penn National picks vacant Sears near York for mini-casino
- Hope Rescue Mission seeks temporary use of a kitchen
- Sly Fox invites investment in brewery's new pub in Berks
- Bird Brothers: Eagles superfans celebrate start of the season
- Blue Marsh Lake lowering water level ahead of forecasted rain
- Topton pool holds 'Doggie Paddle' to help animal sanctuary
Latest From The Newsroom
- Super Bowl Champion Eagles kick off NFL season
- Lehigh Valley men wear pink for breast cancer awareness campaign
- DA Morganelli announces plan to combat drinking on college campuses
- Department store Bon-Ton says it's coming back
- Giorgi family awards $3.1M grant to Humane Pennsylvania
- Allentown School District lets students leave early
- Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
- Updated Bird Brothers: Eagles superfans celebrate start of the season
- Updated Blue Marsh Lake lowering water level ahead of forecasted rain
- Northampton County Council considers building purchase