Boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake reopen

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake, which had been closed over the last few days due to high water levels, will reopen Sunday, officials said.

The lake level has dropped enough to allow boat ramps to be opened for public use, although officials caution boaters to be aware of floating debris.

All facilities at Blue Marsh Lake are open.

Officials are reminding visitors to be safe around the water. Officials said wearing a life jacket is the best thing they can do to prevent drowning.