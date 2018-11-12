Boil water advisory lifted in Bernville
BERNVILLE, Pa. - A boil advisory has been lifted in Bernville Borough after a water main break in the 500 block of Main Street last Thursday.
There was no service to the 500 and 600 blocks of Main Street, all of Penn Street and all of Washington Street after the break.
Officials conducted the second round of tests last week.
