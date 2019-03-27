Boyertown Area School Board approves contract with CCRES

Jace Codi/69 News

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Boyertown Area School Board voted 7-2 in favor of entering into an agreement between the district and Chester County Regional Education Services (CCRES) at Tuesday’s meeting.

CCRES is a non-profit organization that specializes in employing and training behavioral health and educational staff in schools and other settings. Talks about entering an agreement with CCRES began around January. This is a yearly contract.

President Steve Elsier said the two primary reasons for making this move were to aid in recruitment and to help close the budget gap.

“Obviously this is a very sensitive topic,” Elsier said.

Elsier said it’s the best move for the district given the current financial situation.

“With this change, every one of the district’s hourly employees who will be working with CCRES will be retained in their current position. This allows us to maintain jobs with no layoffs and no impact for the children,” Elsier said.

Boyertown Superintendent Dana Bedden said the move will hopefully help the district mitigate the increasing costs and help with staffing.

“Laying people off was not an option in my book,” Bedden said. “The plan is not only retain our current staff that we have and allow them to work in their same positions. It’s a different model.”

Bedden acknowledged it could be uncomfortable.

“We looked at a number of things we tried to change,” Bedden said. “I hope in the end that all of our employees stay with us.”

Bedden said employees would receive a 2.8 percent pay increase.

“The positive is we can fill some vacant positions. For the staff, the biggest concern is they won’t be a part of PSERS (Pennsylvania State Education Retirement System) anymore,” Bedden said.

According to Bedden, staff will be part of a 403B plan. That means they’ll keep their money, but they won’t see the district’s contribution to their retirement. Also, of the money that is being paid out of PSERS right now, 75 percent is going towards past debts and not supporting the future yet.

Several people voiced their displeasure with the board regarding the topic before the vote. One of them was Martha Brooks.

“I think the business model is not going to work because the reason people don’t fill these positions is because the salaries are low,” Brooks said. “I don’t think this is going to be their lifetime job because it doesn’t pay a living wage and they have no benefits.”

Brooks said those positions are replaced once or twice a decade, keeping the salaries low.

“For the school district, it’s probably a good model but I’m not sure it’s the best choice educationally for the kids,” Brooks said.

Members Ruth Dierolf and Christine Neiman voted against the measure.

“They do not deserve to be outsourced,” Neiman said.

Neiman said the students deserve the best.

“Outsourcing is not the answer,” Neiman said. “I don’t think it’ll help.”