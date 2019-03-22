Canadian cannabis giant buys Berks-based hemp company

A Canadian cannabis business giant has bought Berks County-based hemp company AgriNextUSA as part of a plan to build up its hemp reach in the United States.

Canopy Growth Corporation is planning to build a series of industrial hemp parks across the country, including Pennsylvania, as part of its expansion plan.

"The United States is the next stop on Canopy Growth's desired path to becoming a leading, revenue-generating company focused on all aspects of cannabinoids and their potential," said Bruce Linton, co-CEO and chairman of Canopy Growth.

AgriNextUSA is a hemp enterprise led by Geoff Whaling, who owns a farm in Maidencreek Township. He said the hemp parks will include textile mills and cannabidiol, or CBD, extraction facilities.

"Hemp has the potential to become a multi-billion-dollar industry that will boost the American economy for generations to come," said Whaling, who also serves as chairman of the National Hemp Association and president of the Pennsylvania Hemp Industry Council.

Whaling, a native of Canada who now lives in Berks County, has proposed a 20-acre complex in Maidencreek Township that would include a hemp decortication plant, bio-mass and bio-fuel center, a public education center, a model home, an animal care unit, nutritional processing, an industrial matting and weaving unit, and a genetics development center.

Whaling said he will also be reaching out to farmers to encourage them to grow the hemp, which can be used for many commercial items, including paper, clothing, paint and more.

"By working with Canopy Growth, we will turn our vision into a reality, one that helps American farmers, small and medium-sized business owners, and the next cohort of innovators who see the extraordinary potential that hemp has to offer," Whaling said.

The Ontario-based corporation is the world's largest cannabis company with a market capitalization of $15.7 billion.

"By collaborating with a pioneer like Geoff, who has been involved with our team since our earliest days in 2013, we will aim to turn hemp supplied by American farmers into a wide range of products," Linton said.

Canopy Growth said it is on track to build the first hemp industrial park in the southern tier of New York, after receiving a state license to produce and process hemp.