Canadian cannabis giant buys Berks-based hemp company
'We will turn our vision into a reality'
A Canadian cannabis business giant has bought Berks County-based hemp company AgriNextUSA as part of a plan to build up its hemp reach in the United States.
Canopy Growth Corporation is planning to build a series of industrial hemp parks across the country, including Pennsylvania, as part of its expansion plan.
"The United States is the next stop on Canopy Growth's desired path to becoming a leading, revenue-generating company focused on all aspects of cannabinoids and their potential," said Bruce Linton, co-CEO and chairman of Canopy Growth.
AgriNextUSA is a hemp enterprise led by Geoff Whaling, who owns a farm in Maidencreek Township. He said the hemp parks will include textile mills and cannabidiol, or CBD, extraction facilities.
"Hemp has the potential to become a multi-billion-dollar industry that will boost the American economy for generations to come," said Whaling, who also serves as chairman of the National Hemp Association and president of the Pennsylvania Hemp Industry Council.
Whaling, a native of Canada who now lives in Berks County, has proposed a 20-acre complex in Maidencreek Township that would include a hemp decortication plant, bio-mass and bio-fuel center, a public education center, a model home, an animal care unit, nutritional processing, an industrial matting and weaving unit, and a genetics development center.
Whaling said he will also be reaching out to farmers to encourage them to grow the hemp, which can be used for many commercial items, including paper, clothing, paint and more.
"By working with Canopy Growth, we will turn our vision into a reality, one that helps American farmers, small and medium-sized business owners, and the next cohort of innovators who see the extraordinary potential that hemp has to offer," Whaling said.
The Ontario-based corporation is the world's largest cannabis company with a market capitalization of $15.7 billion.
"By collaborating with a pioneer like Geoff, who has been involved with our team since our earliest days in 2013, we will aim to turn hemp supplied by American farmers into a wide range of products," Linton said.
Canopy Growth said it is on track to build the first hemp industrial park in the southern tier of New York, after receiving a state license to produce and process hemp.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
HBA Restoring Hope Foundation looks ahead to 9th build
The Restoring Hope Foundation was formed as a Pennsylvania non-profit choosing one working, middle class family every year.Read More »
- After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears
- Coroner IDs man killed in Maidencreek Township crash
- Person sent to hospital after pedestrian accident in Reading
- March against gun violence scheduled for Saturday morning
- Berks hemp farmers put one-of-a-kind machine into use
- Spring storm serves up rain and wind with a side of graupel?
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- The first weekend of spring starts cool but ends mild with perhaps a light show in between
- Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights
- Coroner IDs man killed in Maidencreek Township crash
- Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo
- Psychologist: Jacob Sullivan was "vulnerable" to manipulation
- Updated HBA Restoring Hope Foundation looks ahead to 9th build
- Updated Money Matters: Things worth paying more for
- History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down