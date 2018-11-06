Car hits parked car, man in Boyertown 3-car accident

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Police responded to a three-car accident in Boyertown Tuesday morning.

The accident took place at 45 E. Philadelphia Avenue.

One vehicle hit a parked car and pushed it into another parked car and a man.

The man went to Reading Hospital. It is unclear the extent of his injuries.

Police say the driver of the striking car was letting a passenger out and accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

The driver will be cited, but it is unclear the exact offense.