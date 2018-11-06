Car hits parked car, man in Boyertown 3-car accident
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Police responded to a three-car accident in Boyertown Tuesday morning.
The accident took place at 45 E. Philadelphia Avenue.
One vehicle hit a parked car and pushed it into another parked car and a man.
The man went to Reading Hospital. It is unclear the extent of his injuries.
Police say the driver of the striking car was letting a passenger out and accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.
The driver will be cited, but it is unclear the exact offense.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Scanlon wins Pa. 5th, special election in old 7th District
Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon won the election in Pennsylvania's 5th congressional district and the special election in the state's old 7th District.Read More »
- Democrat Chrissy Houlahan defeats McCauley in Pa. 6th District
- Pennsylvania sends record 4 women to US House
- Republican Dan Meuser elected to Pa. 9th Congressional District
- Madeleine Dean wins Pa. 4th District
- Voters pass Oley library referendum
- Royals Komm sports a spooky new helmet in goal
Latest From The Newsroom
- Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf tops Scott Wagner to win bid for 2nd term
- Browne edges out Pinsley for Senate seat
- Midterms deliver even split for Pennsylvania's DC delegation
- Updated Scanlon wins Pa. 5th, special election in old 7th District
- Pa. US House: Fitzpatrick beats Wallace for seat
- Democrats pick up seats in Pennsylvania Legislature
- New Jersey voters approve $500M for education projects
- GOP's Leonard Lance loses bid for re-election to Congress
- Democrat Chrissy Houlahan defeats McCauley in Pa. 6th District
- NJ US Rep. Gottheimer tops McCann to win re-election