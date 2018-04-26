Berks

Carpenter shares up $3.11 after fiscal 2018 3Q report

By:

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 05:49 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 05:49 PM EDT

Carpenter shares up $3.11 after fiscal 2018 3Q report

PHILADELPHIA - Carpenter Technology Corporation shares closed up more than 6 percent to $52.31, following the announcement of fiscal 2018 third-quarter net-income of $30.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. Net income was $20.7 million and $0.44 per diluted share in fiscal third-quarter 2017. For the nine months of fiscal 2018, net income was $145.7 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, compared to $21.5 million and $0.45 respectively in fiscal 2017

"Our third quarter results highlight the continued momentum in our business as we successfully execute our strategy to capitalize on rising market demand trends across our portfolio, unlock incremental capacity through the Carpenter operating model, and strategically invest in our business to drive long-term, sustainable growth," said Tony Thene, Carpenter's president and CEO.

Net sales in third-quarter 2018 increased across all end use markets – aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, medical, and industrial and consumer – compared to second quarter fiscal 2018. Only the energy end use market showed a decline when fiscal 2018 third quarter results were compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2017.

Increases in the aerospace and defense market were driven by strong year-over-year performance in the engine, avionics and distribution sub-markets and program-specific demand in defense. The energy market was aided by strong growth in oil and gas offset by negative impact from power generation. Heavy duty truck production helped drive increases in the transportation market, and improving demand in orthopedics and cardiology as well as market share gains with key customers drove the medical market. The industrial and consumer market was helped largely by continued strengthening demand for select applications and by market share gains.

"As we add to our growing backlog and gain market share," said Thene, "we remain focused on driving continual improvement in our manufacturing processes through the implementation of the Carpenter operating model. We also continue to invest for the long-term by strengthening our capabilities in core growth areas, including additive manufacturing. The acquisition of CalRAM provides direct entry into the rapidly expanding part production segment of the additive manufacturing value chain and builds upon our existing metallurgical processing and materials expertise."

CalRAM is a leader in powder bed fusion additive manufacturing metal printing services for the aerospace, defense, power generation, and oil and gas industries.

Financial highlights

Net sales for third-quarter fiscal year 2018 were $572.2 million compared with $473.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, an increase of 20.8 percent, on 8.9 percent higher volume. Net sales, excluding surcharge, were $472.5 million, an increase of $59.6 million, or 14.4 percent, from the same period a year ago. For the first nine months of fiscal 2018 net sales were $1.540 billion, compared to $1.290 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2017.

Operating income was $45.2 million compared to $35.8 million in the prior year period. Operating income — excluding pension earnings, interest and deferrals (EID) — was $45.7 million, compared to $41.4 million in the prior year period. These results primarily reflect stronger market conditions driving increased product demand compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Cash provided from operating activities in the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $73.4 million, compared to $61.7 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in operating cash flow was primarily related to the reduction in inventory in the current quarter of $40.5 million compared with an inventory increase of $14.9 million in the same quarter a year ago. The inventory reduction was partially offset by increasing accounts receivable driven by higher sales in the current quarter.

Capital expenditures were $25.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 compared to $18.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Total liquidity, including cash and available revolver balance, was $440.8 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. This consisted of $46.8 million of cash and $394.0 million of available borrowings under the Company's credit facility. The ample liquidity with no meaningful near-term obligations enables growth potential.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, nickel and cobalt based super alloys, stainless steels, alloy steels and tool steels. Carpenter's high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within the aerospace, transportation, medical and energy markets, among other markets. Building on its history of innovation, Carpenter's powder technology capabilities support a range of next-generation products and manufacturing techniques, including additive manufacturing and 3D printing.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

WEATHER ALERTS

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

03:08 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 10°
  • 89%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Reading School Board revising district's tobacco policy

Reading School Board revising district's tobacco policy

Reading outlasts Akron for the series win

Reading outlasts Akron for the series win

Car lands on roof, hits porch in northern Berks
Tim Lind | 69 News

Car lands on roof, hits porch in northern Berks

BCPS presents awards for improving lives
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

BCPS presents awards for improving lives

Penn State students brave wet weather for important cause
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Penn State students brave wet weather for important cause

Just Between Friends sale set to draw big crowds for deals
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Just Between Friends sale set to draw big crowds for deals

Berks couple get probation in death of 2-year-old daughter
Jace Codi | 69 News

Berks couple get probation in death of 2-year-old daughter

Pennsylvania gets more federal aid to fight opioid crisis

Pennsylvania gets more federal aid to fight opioid crisis

Pa. DHS secretary sees 'KEYS' to success on RACC's campus

Pa. DHS secretary sees 'KEYS' to success on RACC's campus

Candidates in redrawn 9th US House district meet for debate

Candidates in redrawn 9th US House district meet for debate

Flight victim's husband remembers last words: 'I love you'

Flight victim's husband remembers last words: 'I love you'

Berks in need of bilingual interpreters for May primary

Berks in need of bilingual interpreters for May primary

Santander Arena, PAC to collect books for elementary school
69 News

Santander Arena, PAC to collect books for elementary school

PennDOT holding public meeting about Warren Street Bypass
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

PennDOT holding public meeting about Warren Street Bypass

RubberDucks top Fightins, 7-1

RubberDucks top Fightins, 7-1

Met-Ed recruiting high school seniors for call center jobs
69 News

Met-Ed recruiting high school seniors for call center jobs

Shoppers take last stroll through Fairgrounds Square Mall
Kevin Fitzsimmons | 69 News

Shoppers take last stroll through Fairgrounds Square Mall

Children's home worker sent to trial in school bus assault

Children's home worker sent to trial in school bus assault

Unique to celebrate National Pretzel Day with giveaway

Unique to celebrate National Pretzel Day with giveaway

Santander Bank sees mixed results in 1st quarter
69 News

Santander Bank sees mixed results in 1st quarter

Southwest has been faced with fines, union safety complaints

Southwest has been faced with fines, union safety complaints

Berks Jazz Fest: 'Thanks for the memories Bob Dorough'
69 News

Berks Jazz Fest: 'Thanks for the memories Bob Dorough'

Berks residents speak up about keeping Berks Heim
69 News

Berks residents speak up about keeping Berks Heim

Reading council at odds over administering microloan program

Reading council at odds over administering microloan program

Reading mayor bashes authority over apartment building sale
Tim Lind | 69 News

Reading mayor bashes authority over apartment building sale

Fightins down RubberDucks in series opener

Fightins down RubberDucks in series opener

Man thankful to survive fire, devastated by loss of cars

Man thankful to survive fire, devastated by loss of cars

Man sent to trial in fatal shooting of friend in Muhlenberg
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Man sent to trial in fatal shooting of friend in Muhlenberg

Dinner benefits victims of house fires in Cumru, Shillington
69 News

Dinner benefits victims of house fires in Cumru, Shillington

Transition to regulated business delivers for FirstEnergy
69 News

Transition to regulated business delivers for FirstEnergy

Play ball! Dream comes true for players with special needs
George Youngs | Reading Fightin Phils

Play ball! Dream comes true for players with special needs

Shooting suspect thought Taylor Swift was stalking him

Shooting suspect thought Taylor Swift was stalking him

Dozens of Southwest flights canceled for engine inspections
KYW via CNN

Dozens of Southwest flights canceled for engine inspections

Firefighters, homeowner hurt in 2-alarm fire near Boyertown

Firefighters, homeowner hurt in 2-alarm fire near Boyertown

Reading drops series finale to New Hampshire

Reading drops series finale to New Hampshire

PGC to conduct controlled fire in Berks, Schuylkill counties

PGC to conduct controlled fire in Berks, Schuylkill counties

Volunteers participate in Reading's Great American Cleanup
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Volunteers participate in Reading's Great American Cleanup

Muhlenberg Township Authority dedicates water tower
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Muhlenberg Township Authority dedicates water tower

With film in the works, fans fight over Wawa, Sheetz debate
69 News

With film in the works, fans fight over Wawa, Sheetz debate

Berks students walk out of schools to protest gun violence
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Berks students walk out of schools to protest gun violence

Funeral draws hundreds for boy, 12, born with half a heart
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Funeral draws hundreds for boy, 12, born with half a heart

VF Outlet adjusting to new home at 'The Knitting Mills'
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

VF Outlet adjusting to new home at 'The Knitting Mills'

Southwest offers apology, $5K to passengers on damaged jet

Southwest offers apology, $5K to passengers on damaged jet

Wrong-way driving precedes crash on Route 61 in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Wrong-way driving precedes crash on Route 61 in Berks

Plane passenger dilemma: Protect child or try to save victim
Kristopher Johnson

Plane passenger dilemma: Protect child or try to save victim

Ray Neag warmly remembered; 'He's meant so much to Berks'
69 News

Ray Neag warmly remembered; 'He's meant so much to Berks'

After 2-hour delay, Fightins settle for split with Senators

After 2-hour delay, Fightins settle for split with Senators

Police ask retailers to be on lookout for gift card scams

Police ask retailers to be on lookout for gift card scams

Berks funeral home invites condolences to Bush family
69 News

Berks funeral home invites condolences to Bush family

Crews clear logjam from Schuylkill River near Douglassville
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Crews clear logjam from Schuylkill River near Douglassville