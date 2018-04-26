Carpenter shares up $3.11 after fiscal 2018 3Q report Patrick Manwiller/69 News Carpenter Technology's East Shore entrance in Reading. [ + - ] Tony Thene, Carpenter Technology's president and CEO [ + - ]

PHILADELPHIA - Carpenter Technology Corporation shares closed up more than 6 percent to $52.31, following the announcement of fiscal 2018 third-quarter net-income of $30.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. Net income was $20.7 million and $0.44 per diluted share in fiscal third-quarter 2017. For the nine months of fiscal 2018, net income was $145.7 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, compared to $21.5 million and $0.45 respectively in fiscal 2017

"Our third quarter results highlight the continued momentum in our business as we successfully execute our strategy to capitalize on rising market demand trends across our portfolio, unlock incremental capacity through the Carpenter operating model, and strategically invest in our business to drive long-term, sustainable growth," said Tony Thene, Carpenter's president and CEO.

Net sales in third-quarter 2018 increased across all end use markets – aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, medical, and industrial and consumer – compared to second quarter fiscal 2018. Only the energy end use market showed a decline when fiscal 2018 third quarter results were compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2017.

Increases in the aerospace and defense market were driven by strong year-over-year performance in the engine, avionics and distribution sub-markets and program-specific demand in defense. The energy market was aided by strong growth in oil and gas offset by negative impact from power generation. Heavy duty truck production helped drive increases in the transportation market, and improving demand in orthopedics and cardiology as well as market share gains with key customers drove the medical market. The industrial and consumer market was helped largely by continued strengthening demand for select applications and by market share gains.

"As we add to our growing backlog and gain market share," said Thene, "we remain focused on driving continual improvement in our manufacturing processes through the implementation of the Carpenter operating model. We also continue to invest for the long-term by strengthening our capabilities in core growth areas, including additive manufacturing. The acquisition of CalRAM provides direct entry into the rapidly expanding part production segment of the additive manufacturing value chain and builds upon our existing metallurgical processing and materials expertise."

CalRAM is a leader in powder bed fusion additive manufacturing metal printing services for the aerospace, defense, power generation, and oil and gas industries.

Financial highlights

Net sales for third-quarter fiscal year 2018 were $572.2 million compared with $473.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, an increase of 20.8 percent, on 8.9 percent higher volume. Net sales, excluding surcharge, were $472.5 million, an increase of $59.6 million, or 14.4 percent, from the same period a year ago. For the first nine months of fiscal 2018 net sales were $1.540 billion, compared to $1.290 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2017.

Operating income was $45.2 million compared to $35.8 million in the prior year period. Operating income — excluding pension earnings, interest and deferrals (EID) — was $45.7 million, compared to $41.4 million in the prior year period. These results primarily reflect stronger market conditions driving increased product demand compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Cash provided from operating activities in the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $73.4 million, compared to $61.7 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in operating cash flow was primarily related to the reduction in inventory in the current quarter of $40.5 million compared with an inventory increase of $14.9 million in the same quarter a year ago. The inventory reduction was partially offset by increasing accounts receivable driven by higher sales in the current quarter.

Capital expenditures were $25.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 compared to $18.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Total liquidity, including cash and available revolver balance, was $440.8 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. This consisted of $46.8 million of cash and $394.0 million of available borrowings under the Company's credit facility. The ample liquidity with no meaningful near-term obligations enables growth potential.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, nickel and cobalt based super alloys, stainless steels, alloy steels and tool steels. Carpenter's high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within the aerospace, transportation, medical and energy markets, among other markets. Building on its history of innovation, Carpenter's powder technology capabilities support a range of next-generation products and manufacturing techniques, including additive manufacturing and 3D printing.