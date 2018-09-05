Chile Pepper Food Festival set for return to Berks

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - If the weather isn't enough, things are about to heat up even more in Berks County this weekend.

The Chile Pepper Food Festival is set to take place Friday and Saturday, September 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., at Bill DeLong Memorial Park in the village of Bowers in Maxatawny Township.

More than 100 vendors will be on hand for the 23rd annual event, offering for sale all things pepper, from vinegars to hot pretzels.

"We can't wait," said John Bixler, one of the festival's organizers. "We hope to have great weather. We have lots of vendors coming out, lots of people coming out."

Those vendors will be selling more than just chile-related food. Denise Bixler, another festival organizer, said those who attend will find some unique gifts being offered.

"These earrings here have dried peppers in them, and we have some hand-blown glass. They're all individually handmade, and they're all unique," she told WFMZ's Lenneia Batiste during an appearance on 69 News at Sunrise on Wednesday. "We have some earrings with one pepper all the way up to five peppers."

One of the vendors to make its debut at the festival in recent years is Green Kamikozees, a family-owned business that makes and sells everything from salsa and barbecue sauce to hot pickled vegetables and pickled hot ring bologna.

"Our products are, we say that they're 'uniquely delicious and flavorfully hot.' They have great flavor to them. They're not just going to be spicy hot. You're going to really enjoy the flavor and the heat together," said Katelyn Kozlowski. We started here seven years ago with just our green tomatoes, and now we have about 20 different pickled products to offer."

For those looking to relax and give their taste buds a break, festival-favorite Butch Imhoff and The Acoustic Roadshow will be on hand to entertain visitors with a variety of family-friendly music.

"We've been here 19 years. It's hard to believe. I just found that out," Imhoff said. "This weekend we have [performers] as young as 8 years old and as old as 83, and they can play any kind of music they like to play, providing it's not offensive."

You can learn much more about the Chile Pepper Food Festival and its offerings by watching the video above.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Admission is by suggested donation; parking is free.