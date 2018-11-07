Christmas creeps into Reading as tree comes up

READING, Pa. - All of you holiday early bird enthusiasts can rejoice: Reading's Christmas tree is up in Penn Square just one week into November.

"It's a little bit early," said Carl Shurney of Reading. "The television is doing that too with commercials."

A little early for Shurley, but he and others in Reading aren't about to give the city a lump of coal for doing it.

"It looks much better than other years before," said another resident.

The city switched to an artificial tree a few years ago. Mayor Wally Scott says he hasn't heard from many Christmas tree haters, although he says the tree is four feet taller this year, reaching 42 feet with the star so people have to make some adjustments

"You have to back up to look at our tree now," said Scott. "That's what people are saying. Now you have to back up to see the top of the tree."

You can always stand and admire the tree from the other side of the street without bending over backwards, but Mayor Scott warns you it'll only get taller from here.

"Next year it'll be 46 feet to the star," said Scott.