Christmas creeps into Reading as tree comes up
READING, Pa. - All of you holiday early bird enthusiasts can rejoice: Reading's Christmas tree is up in Penn Square just one week into November.
"It's a little bit early," said Carl Shurney of Reading. "The television is doing that too with commercials."
A little early for Shurley, but he and others in Reading aren't about to give the city a lump of coal for doing it.
"It looks much better than other years before," said another resident.
The city switched to an artificial tree a few years ago. Mayor Wally Scott says he hasn't heard from many Christmas tree haters, although he says the tree is four feet taller this year, reaching 42 feet with the star so people have to make some adjustments
"You have to back up to look at our tree now," said Scott. "That's what people are saying. Now you have to back up to see the top of the tree."
You can always stand and admire the tree from the other side of the street without bending over backwards, but Mayor Scott warns you it'll only get taller from here.
"Next year it'll be 46 feet to the star," said Scott.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police: 2 East Penn Manufacturing employees planned theft of battery
Fleetwood police received information about a possible theft at East Penn Manufacturing location.Read More »
- Route 61 near Interstate 78 closed after head-on collision
- One Tank Trip: Reading Public Museum
- Christmas creeps into Reading as tree comes up
- Record number of Pennsylvania women elected to serve in U.S. House
- Berks Community Foundation awards grants for rural arts programs
- Reading man faces charges in 5th Street crash with entrapment
Latest From The Newsroom
- Record number of Pennsylvania women elected to serve in U.S. House
- Lake searched for cell phones after arrest made in bomb calls
- Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week
- New Ross Township house catches fire
- Updated Sales and earnings up in third quarter for OraSure
- New It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem
- Scouts begin annual food drive
- Updated Potential gas leak reported at Hellertown strip mall
- Police: 2 East Penn Manufacturing employees planned theft of battery
- Special donation made to Bethlehem Fire Department