City council members react to Spencer's guilty verdict
READING, Pa. - For some who worked in City Hall with former Reading mayor Vaughn Spencer, the news is still sinking in.
A jury found Spencer guilty of all charges in a pay-to-play investigation. The feds say he steered city contracts toward campaign donors.
Some members of city council are not holding back, calling it a sad day for the city.
Prosecutors told the jury yesterday that instead of acting for the people, Spencer was acting for himself.
"First of all, I wasn't surprised," said Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz.
Those who worked with Vaughn Spencer during his years on city council and his term as Reading's mayor are reacting to his conviction on nine counts of bribery, one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.
Spencer's trial in federal court in Philadelphia lasted nearly two weeks, but it only took the jury about two and a half hours to render a verdict.
"It's a sad end to a hometown man's public life," said Donna Reed.
The jury decided Spencer did in fact steer city contracts to companies he favored because of their contributions to his campaign. Over the course of the trial, prosecutors methodically examined around a dozen witnesses, including Spencer's former campaign advisors Mike Fleck and Sam Ruchlewicz, who wore wires for the FBI.
The secret recordings ended up playing a major role in the trial.
"There are no gray areas in public service. You know what's right and know what's wrong," said current City Council President Jeff Waltman.
Spencer's attorney says he's considering an appeal. He faces 10 years behind bars and steep fines for each count of bribery.
Waltman says he still considers Spencer a friend, one who made a mistake and will pay a price for it.
"That's the guides we live under in our country. It doesn't take away from our moral brother, spiritual connection that we have to each other. We still have to look out for each other," said Waltman.
69 News reached out to the office of current Reading Mayor Wally Scott. His office said he has no comment.
