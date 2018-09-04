Clean-up continues in Sinking Spring following flash floods
A difficult weekend for Sinking Spring
SINKING SPRING, Pa. - Residents in Sinking Spring had to do plenty of work over the Labor Day weekend, cleaning up following flash flooding.
"It's actually a terrible situation," said Michele McEntee, with ServPro of Wyomissing. "The homeowners in this area have had a lot of flooding and as recently as Friday, the sewer systems have backed up."
Those along Park Avenue in Sinking Spring say water is going out and coming back into their yards and homes.
"The treatment plant maybe can't process all the amount of water therefore the waters coming back into the house and all the sewage that goes with," McEntee said.
Western Berks Emergency management says crews are doing their best to battle back from an unexpected amount of rain.
“The fire departments did a lot of pumping and cleaning up," said Tom Bausher, with Western Berks Emergency Management. "Public works for all the towns around here did a lot of extra work."
Homeowners, like Al Himmelberger, are putting in a lot of extra work on Labor Day, too.
"And we pretty much just lost everything in the basement, in the store that we are in right down here," said homeowner Al Himmelberger.
"Just get it done and be safe be clean, call your insurance company, become a volunteer with Western Berks Fire Department."
Sinking Spring will become another area that will be submitting damage information to the county in the hopes of garnering some assistance in the weeks and months ahead.
"The county compiles everything and it's up to them to see if we hit certain bench marks for possible financial assistance," Bausher said.
