Cleanup continues following Friday's flash flooding in Berks
'There's a lot of property damage'
SINKING SPRING, Pa. - People in part of Berks County are still feeling the effects of Mother Nature's wrath, as they struggle to clean up and recover from damaging flash flooding.
Some of Reading's western suburbs -- Sinking Spring, Spring Township and Wyomissing -- saw the most damage.
Dumpsters provided by Sinking Spring contain water-logged carpets, furniture and so much more pulled from homes after heavy rains dumped as much as six inches of rain on the borough Friday.
Spring Township saw similar flooding. It's obvious from the debris piled high on neighborhood curbs. Wyomissing got a soaking too, but limited damage.
"I think it's just Mother Nature being angry. You can't control her," said Al Himmelberger, a Sinking Spring resident.
Himmelberger has made a few trips to the corner of Penn and Cacoosing avenues to toss out damaged items from his home and business.
"We pretty much lost everything in the basement in the store we're in right down here, so it's a double whammy," he said.
With roughly 100 places flooded, you'll find similar stories around the area. Emergency managers said this type of flooding wasn't predicted and said it sort of came out of nowhere.
"Yeah, this is pretty bad, I will say that," said Tom Bauser, Westside Regional Emergency Management Agency coordinator.
Since Friday's downpour, emergency responders and volunteers have stayed busy, pumping water from basements, helping out and keeping a tally of the damage.
"There's a lot of property damage. There were some people stuck in some flooded out areas in their cars," Bauser said.
Although this is something Himmelberger could have lived without, he said he hopes folks keep doing their duty.
"Stick together as a community," he said.
Based on the data collected so far, it's not clear if the area will qualify for any disaster relief aid.
Cleanup continues following Friday's flash flooding in Berks
