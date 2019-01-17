BREAKING NEWS

Commissioner asks residents to help keep Heim in county hands

READING, Pa. - County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach asked Berks County residents to help keep Berks Heim in county hands at Thursday’s commissioners’ meeting.

Several residents voiced concerns about the county still going through the bidding process to sell the Heim. They asked why the commissioners couldn’t delay that process since the financial forecast of the Heim improved by the end of last year due to the additional Intergovernmental Transfer (IGT) money and the one percent increase in Medicaid bed rates.

Leinbach said he understands the importance of the Heim and that no decision has been made. However, they are going through the process that could lead to the sale of the home. 

“If there wasn’t a serious sales process on the table, no one would be talking about the Heim. The Deputy Secretary wouldn’t have been here [to tour the Heim] on Monday. The unions wouldn’t be negotiating," he said. "We wouldn’t have citizens lobbying their legislators and calling the governor’s office. If we want to save the Heim, that’s what we need to do and it is happening right now and I’m encouraged where we are.”

He said Berks County residents who are concerned about the Heim should contact Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf about providing counties with a fairer share of the IGT money and their legislatures about increasing the Medicaid bed rate. 

In other business, Jim Blanski and a representative from the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 19 expressed their disappointment in the commissioners’ decision to vote against authorizing the Redevelopment Authority to assist with funding and other assistance for the Local 19 Training project – the result of a $1,000,000 grant awarded to the Authority. 

Blanski, the CFO/treasurer of Blanski Energy Management, Inc., in Reading, thanked Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt for being the only commissioner to vote in favor of the resolution. He said the school is an asset to Berks County and his business relies on it to provide highly trained workers.

“I am disappointed in the lack of affirmative action taken at [last week’s] meeting,” Blanski said. 

He said three percent of the grant would go to whoever administers it, so passing the resolution would not cost the county any money and would actually bring in additional tax dollars as graduates of the school continue to obtain good paying jobs.

“I don’t know what the real reason is for you and I don’t know why you didn’t come when you were invited to the school. Please reconsider,” Blanski concluded.

