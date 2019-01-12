Community mourns loss of Reading's city council vice president

READING, Pa. - It was a sad day for Reading City, as many are now mourning the loss of City Council Vice President John Slifko.

"Quite shocking and devastating in a way for the city, for this neighborhood," Reading resident and a long-time friend of Slifko's, Dennis Spotts said.

Slifko died Friday morning at the age of 71, days after being rushed to a hospital from a city council session, where by all accounts, he seemed to be full of energy before suddenly becoming ill.

"Very, very sad," Mayor Wally Scott said. "John was a good man. He and I sometimes didn't agree with the function of government, but he certainly was a man that loved his district that he represented."

Slifko spent three years on city council representing District 6, and he'd been active in the community for decades. He leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire both the people he worked with, and those he served.

"John's been a friend for many years." Reading resident Fritz Rothermel said. "Hard worker, reliable, always willing to help people."

"He looked out for everyone in the city," City Council President, Jeff Waltman said. "You need people with that kind of integrity, especially around these tables...he wasn't in it for John he was in it for everyone else."

One of his most well-known contributions over the years was the planting of hundreds of trees in the city--a passion that made him known by some as the "Johnny Appleseed" of Reading.

"As I got to know John I got to know his other side, he was a very nature loving person, and felt it was important for the city and its citizens to really embrace beauty through trees," City Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said.

Now that he's gone, city officials want to plant a tree in Slifko's memory, thereby honoring his commitment to the growth of this community.

'We're very sad here, and it always brings this community together as we remember his legacy and hope we can continue with some of the things he's started," Spotts said.