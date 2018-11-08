Community rallies around Berks Catholic student athlete diagnosed with brain tumor
READING, Pa. - In sports and in life, the game plan often changes.
"I'm not really trying to be a distraction," Berks Catholic sophomore Anthony Myers said. "I'm just here to motivate the team. Do whatever I can to help."
After leading his team to a late-October victory over Fleetwood on a Friday night, … Myers experienced seizures on Sunday morning and, after a trip to Hershey Medical Center, he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.
"The news came quick, but everyone came quicker to surround me," Myers said.
In the days since, the response has included a change of plans for Anthony's girlfriend Lilly's Sweet 16 party at the Neag Planetarium in Reading.
"I didn't want to have the party … if he wouldn't be able to attend. I didn't want to have fun and have him not be able to have fun," Berks Catholic sophomore Lilly Derr said.
"She wanted to do something that would help Anthony, not celebrate what she was experiencing," John Larkin, who helped organize the website and fundraiser, said. "Why don't we use this venue to benefit Anthony?"
In addition to a fundraiser at the planetarium planned for Saturday, Nov. 17, fittingly Anthony's football number, a website and a GoFundMe page have been set up, already exceeding $20,000 in donations.
"That's amazing for just being launched last Saturday," Lori Derr, Lilly's mother, said. "As far as the website, it's the team17strong.org that is … all the t-shirts, the hats, the pins."
Organizers behind the website, fundraiser and rally say it's not just the Berks Catholic community coming together for Anthony, but many other communities around the region as well.
"It's really gotten beyond our home community, even some of the other diocesan high schools are doing dress down days and our partner schools as well," Tony Balistrere, Principal of Berks Catholic High School, said.
So ahead of a playoff game at home on Friday, the game plan may have changed, but there's still a plan.
"The support has been unreal," Myers said. "I don't feel alone. Everyone has been there every step of the way."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
New voting system coming to Berks County
Berks County residents will soon have a new voting system. Thursday morning, Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach announced that the county is hoping to have a new voting system in place by the 2019 general election.Read More »
- Man arrives home, interrupts armed robbery
- Water main break affects service in Bernville Borough
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
- Officials serve search warrant in Pottstown after drug activity
- Folks go 'turkey bowling' for event to support Greater Berks Food Bank
- Royals 3-game win streak ends
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Man arrives home, interrupts armed robbery
- Updated WFMZ, Salvation Army prepare for Coat Drive
- Updated $10,000 reward offered in Lansdale cold case homicide
- Updated New voting system coming to Berks County
- Updated Water main break affects service in Bernville Borough
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
- Officials serve search warrant in Pottstown after drug activity
- Life Lessons: Sleep while traveling
- Elderly woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Pine Grove
- Allentown City Council designates $200K for building demolition