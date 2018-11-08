Community rallies around Berks Catholic student athlete diagnosed with brain tumor

READING, Pa. - In sports and in life, the game plan often changes.

"I'm not really trying to be a distraction," Berks Catholic sophomore Anthony Myers said. "I'm just here to motivate the team. Do whatever I can to help."

After leading his team to a late-October victory over Fleetwood on a Friday night, … Myers experienced seizures on Sunday morning and, after a trip to Hershey Medical Center, he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

"The news came quick, but everyone came quicker to surround me," Myers said.

In the days since, the response has included a change of plans for Anthony's girlfriend Lilly's Sweet 16 party at the Neag Planetarium in Reading.

"I didn't want to have the party … if he wouldn't be able to attend. I didn't want to have fun and have him not be able to have fun," Berks Catholic sophomore Lilly Derr said.

"She wanted to do something that would help Anthony, not celebrate what she was experiencing," John Larkin, who helped organize the website and fundraiser, said. "Why don't we use this venue to benefit Anthony?"

In addition to a fundraiser at the planetarium planned for Saturday, Nov. 17, fittingly Anthony's football number, a website and a GoFundMe page have been set up, already exceeding $20,000 in donations.

"That's amazing for just being launched last Saturday," Lori Derr, Lilly's mother, said. "As far as the website, it's the team17strong.org that is … all the t-shirts, the hats, the pins."

Organizers behind the website, fundraiser and rally say it's not just the Berks Catholic community coming together for Anthony, but many other communities around the region as well.

"It's really gotten beyond our home community, even some of the other diocesan high schools are doing dress down days and our partner schools as well," Tony Balistrere, Principal of Berks Catholic High School, said.

So ahead of a playoff game at home on Friday, the game plan may have changed, but there's still a plan.

"The support has been unreal," Myers said. "I don't feel alone. Everyone has been there every step of the way."