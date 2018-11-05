Community rallies around family who lost son in car accident
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A community is coming together following a tragedy.
Many in the Hamburg area have been raising money for the family of a nine-year-old boy who died last month following a crash.
An outpouring of support, that's how members of the Hamburg community are referring to this ongoing effort. They say this family is still in need of support.
"A tragic situation and organically people came together and said how can we help," said Hamburg Area School District Superintendent Dr. Richard Mextorf.
Support is pouring in for the family of the nine-year-old boy who died in a car crash on Route 61 in Tilden Township no more than a month after the family moved to the area.
Yesier Diaz-Ramirez was a student at Tilden Elementary Center in the Hamburg Area School District. His family members were hurt in the wreck last month.
Authorities say a tractor tailer hit their car while the car was stopped at a red light.
The district has been raising money.
"Each school did their own thing. It just seemed like money was the way that we could help out in the immediate future," said Brian Calderone, a Hamburg high school teacher.
A church is also stepping in to help.
"My response was to minister to them emotionally and spiritually," said Mark Caston, who is a pastor at The Bridge Church.
The response has been quick. The schools will continue to accept monetary donations and organizers say with the boy being laid to rest this past Saturday, they will continue to provide a support system for the family.
"The family is still in need of all kinds of things, all kinds of support. Those efforts will be ongoing," Calderone said. "We are not just going to forget about them now that the funeral is over."
If you would like to help the family involved with a monetary donation, the school district asks that you call Cindy Sunday at 610-562-2241.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park
Reading police responded to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Hill Road, across the street from City Park, around 6 p.m. to find a man shot in the head outside his home.Read More »
- Reading City Council holds special meeting
- Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
- Community rallies around family who lost son in car accident
- Midterm election turnout expected to reach record numbers
- Bieber bus riders look forward to return of NYC service
- Kutztown University police identify individual who vandalized buildings
Latest From The Newsroom
- Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
- Buck makes his way into Bethlehem Township Walmart
- Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase
- Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park
- Reading City Council holds special meeting
- Whitehall Commissioners consider shopping center proposal
- Bethlehem Township seeks safer intersection
- Closely contested races to watch for Tuesday
- Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Thursday
- Tax hike included in Allentown's proposed 2019 budget