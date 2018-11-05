Community rallies around family who lost son in car accident

Berks



Posted: Nov 05, 2018 06:20 PM EST



TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A community is coming together following a tragedy.

Many in the Hamburg area have been raising money for the family of a nine-year-old boy who died last month following a crash.

An outpouring of support, that's how members of the Hamburg community are referring to this ongoing effort. They say this family is still in need of support.

"A tragic situation and organically people came together and said how can we help," said Hamburg Area School District Superintendent Dr. Richard Mextorf. 

Support is pouring in for the family of the nine-year-old boy who died in a car crash on Route 61 in Tilden Township no more than a month after the family moved to the area.

Yesier Diaz-Ramirez was a student at Tilden Elementary Center in the Hamburg Area School District. His family members were hurt in the wreck last month. 

Authorities say a tractor tailer hit their car while the car was stopped at a red light.

The district has been raising money.

"Each school did their own thing. It just seemed like money was the way that we could help out in the immediate future," said Brian Calderone, a Hamburg high school teacher. 

A church is also stepping in to help. 

"My response was to minister to them emotionally and spiritually," said Mark Caston, who is a pastor at The Bridge Church. 

The response has been quick. The schools will continue to accept monetary donations and organizers say with the boy being laid to rest this past Saturday, they will continue to provide a support system for the family.

"The family is still in need of all kinds of things, all kinds of support. Those efforts will be ongoing," Calderone said. "We are not just going to forget about them now that the funeral is over."

If you would like to help the family involved with a monetary donation, the school district asks that you call Cindy Sunday at 610-562-2241.

