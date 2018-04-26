'Companion dog' offers aid to crime victims, witnesses
'Tresi is able to lower those anxiety levels'
LANCASTER, Pa. - The Lancaster County Courthouse if offering a little companionship. A 2-year-old lab is now the resident therapy dog. She recently joined the Lancaster County district attorney's office to help provide emotional support to victims and witnesses.
"Tresi is able to lower those anxiety levels in people that have suffered," said District Attorney Craig Stedman.
She's the Lancaster County Courthouse's companion dog.
"She's a very social dog. She does very well interacting with multiple people," said Tonya Guy, a dog trainer with Chester County-based Canine Partners for Life.
Thanks to donors and training by Canine Partners for Life, Tresi is able to work. So far, she's provided comfort to 14 children and 35 adults.
"As soon as we got Tresi, I realized how important she's going to be to the office," Stedman said.
Tresi is a lot smaller than your average lab. The color and feel of her coat helped in choosing her. She's not intimidating, and when you have people coming to testify, it's a big help."
The district attorney said Tresi is particularly helpful to children who may be called in and interviewed about being sexually abused. The process of constant questioning is often overwhelming, and children will shut down.
"Going forward, we're not going to know which case is going to matter, but I know there's going to be some child who would not have otherwise talked to us, is going to open up," said Stedman.
While Tresi's main role is to help victims, she also helps lift office morale.
