Berks

Company sells land to be developed as shopping center

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 06:15 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 06:15 PM EST

SPRING TWP., Pa. - The company that owns Reading Hospital is selling a piece of land at Route 222 and Broadcasting Road to be developed as a shopping center.

It's just a field now, but it's surrounded by plenty of stores and restaurants, which has some expressing concerns.

Diane Olszewski and Nancy Reich have concerns about traffic and redundancy following Tower Health's announcement that it's selling some land for a potential shopping center in Spring Township.

"I think it's busy enough especially around the holidays trying to get in and out of here," said Olszewski of Lancaster County. 

"A shopping center seems kind of foolish because it's so close to this one, actually right across the street," said Reich of Shillington. 

Daniel Ahern with Tower Health says he understands the concerns and has plans to work with PennDOT to relieve traffic, including putting in a new traffic light.

"This is about our community, working with the community. We'd like to be a good partner especially with Spring Township and the surrounding community," said Ahern. 

TCH Realty & Development Company, which built neighboring Broadcasting Square Shopping Center and The Goldenberg Group from Montgomery County, would transform 80 acres of the 103-acre parcel bordered by Broadcasting Road, Paper Mill Road, Berkshire Boulevard and Route 222.

The companies recently partnered on development of the Hamilton Crossings Shopping Center in Lower Macungie Township in Lehigh County.

"We felt like if we're going to bring people to the community with the medical school that it would also be important to do community development and have shopping and other amenities in the region," said Ahern. 

Tower Health anticipates the rest of the land could be developed to improve access to a variety of outpatient and ambulatory services.

Richard Druzba says he's looking forward to seeing more stores.

"Bring it on. That's what I say. Make it all a one-stop shop. That'd be the best," said Druzba.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

06:56 PM

  • S 6 mph
  • 58%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Sinking Spring man charged with photographing unsuspecting females
69 News

Sinking Spring man charged with photographing unsuspecting females

Tower Health to open new plastic surgery and medspa location
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tower Health to open new plastic surgery and medspa location

Sears at Berkshire Mall closing

Sears at Berkshire Mall closing

Reading police name suspect in North Ninth Street fatal shooting

Reading police name suspect in North Ninth Street fatal shooting

Norfolk Southern police enforce trespassers in Reading

Norfolk Southern police enforce trespassers in Reading

Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors

Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors

Man arrives home, interrupts armed robbery
69 News

Man arrives home, interrupts armed robbery

Sears at Berkshire Mall to close

Sears at Berkshire Mall to close

Police identify suspect in fatal North 9th Street shooting

Police identify suspect in fatal North 9th Street shooting

Police charge 7 with 24/7 drug operation

Police charge 7 with 24/7 drug operation

500 tons of stone used to fill 19th-century mine shaft in Berks

500 tons of stone used to fill 19th-century mine shaft in Berks

Amity Township police chief resigns
69 News

Amity Township police chief resigns

New voting system coming to Berks County
69 News

New voting system coming to Berks County

Water main break affects service in Bernville Borough
69 News

Water main break affects service in Bernville Borough

Officials serve search warrant in Pottstown after drug activity

Officials serve search warrant in Pottstown after drug activity

Folks go 'turkey bowling' for event to support Greater Berks Food Bank

Folks go 'turkey bowling' for event to support Greater Berks Food Bank

Royals 3-game win streak ends

Royals 3-game win streak ends

Community rallies around Berks Catholic student athlete diagnosed with brain tumor

Community rallies around Berks Catholic student athlete diagnosed with brain tumor

Local analyst on results of midterm elections

Local analyst on results of midterm elections

Police: 2 East Penn Manufacturing employees planned theft of battery
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

Police: 2 East Penn Manufacturing employees planned theft of battery

Route 61 near Interstate 78 closed after head-on collision
69 News

Route 61 near Interstate 78 closed after head-on collision

One Tank Trip: Reading Public Museum
69 News

One Tank Trip: Reading Public Museum

Christmas creeps into Reading as tree comes up
69 News

Christmas creeps into Reading as tree comes up

Record number of Pennsylvania women elected to serve in U.S. House
69 News

Record number of Pennsylvania women elected to serve in U.S. House

Berks Community Foundation awards grants for rural arts programs
Berks County Community Foundation

Berks Community Foundation awards grants for rural arts programs

Reading man faces charges in 5th Street crash with entrapment

Reading man faces charges in 5th Street crash with entrapment

Police identify man fatally shot near City Park in Reading

Police identify man fatally shot near City Park in Reading

Maidencreek Twp. woman charged for taking drugs from hospital

Maidencreek Twp. woman charged for taking drugs from hospital

Berks Election Services: Voter turnout in Berks was 55 percent
69 News

Berks Election Services: Voter turnout in Berks was 55 percent

BARTA offers free rides to veterans on Veterans Day
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

BARTA offers free rides to veterans on Veterans Day

Scanlon wins Pa. 5th, special election in old 7th District

Scanlon wins Pa. 5th, special election in old 7th District

Democrat Chrissy Houlahan defeats McCauley in Pa. 6th District

Democrat Chrissy Houlahan defeats McCauley in Pa. 6th District

Pennsylvania sends record 4 women to US House
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Pennsylvania sends record 4 women to US House

Republican Dan Meuser elected to Pa. 9th Congressional District
69 News

Republican Dan Meuser elected to Pa. 9th Congressional District

Madeleine Dean wins Pa. 4th District
69 News

Madeleine Dean wins Pa. 4th District

Voters pass Oley library referendum
69 News

Voters pass Oley library referendum

Royals Komm sports a spooky new helmet in goal

Royals Komm sports a spooky new helmet in goal

Police investigating latest in a string of shootings in Reading
69 News

Police investigating latest in a string of shootings in Reading

Car hits parked car, man in Boyertown 3-car accident

Car hits parked car, man in Boyertown 3-car accident

Berks County voters flock to polls for midterm election

Berks County voters flock to polls for midterm election

Man discharges handgun in Lancaster County Courthouse

Man discharges handgun in Lancaster County Courthouse

Driver escapes serious injury in crash near Fleetwood
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Driver escapes serious injury in crash near Fleetwood

Reading police investigate fatal shooting near City Park

Reading police investigate fatal shooting near City Park

Reading City Council holds special meeting

Reading City Council holds special meeting

Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
69 News

Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head

Community rallies around family who lost son in car accident
69 News

Community rallies around family who lost son in car accident

Midterm election turnout expected to reach record numbers
69 News

Midterm election turnout expected to reach record numbers

Bieber bus riders look forward to return of NYC service
69 News

Bieber bus riders look forward to return of NYC service

Kutztown University police identify individual who vandalized buildings

Kutztown University police identify individual who vandalized buildings

Lawsuit filed against Honeywell in fatal natural gas home explosion
Courtesy Lancaster Twp. Fire Dept.

Lawsuit filed against Honeywell in fatal natural gas home explosion