Company sells land to be developed as shopping center
SPRING TWP., Pa. - The company that owns Reading Hospital is selling a piece of land at Route 222 and Broadcasting Road to be developed as a shopping center.
It's just a field now, but it's surrounded by plenty of stores and restaurants, which has some expressing concerns.
Diane Olszewski and Nancy Reich have concerns about traffic and redundancy following Tower Health's announcement that it's selling some land for a potential shopping center in Spring Township.
"I think it's busy enough especially around the holidays trying to get in and out of here," said Olszewski of Lancaster County.
"A shopping center seems kind of foolish because it's so close to this one, actually right across the street," said Reich of Shillington.
Daniel Ahern with Tower Health says he understands the concerns and has plans to work with PennDOT to relieve traffic, including putting in a new traffic light.
"This is about our community, working with the community. We'd like to be a good partner especially with Spring Township and the surrounding community," said Ahern.
TCH Realty & Development Company, which built neighboring Broadcasting Square Shopping Center and The Goldenberg Group from Montgomery County, would transform 80 acres of the 103-acre parcel bordered by Broadcasting Road, Paper Mill Road, Berkshire Boulevard and Route 222.
The companies recently partnered on development of the Hamilton Crossings Shopping Center in Lower Macungie Township in Lehigh County.
"We felt like if we're going to bring people to the community with the medical school that it would also be important to do community development and have shopping and other amenities in the region," said Ahern.
Tower Health anticipates the rest of the land could be developed to improve access to a variety of outpatient and ambulatory services.
Richard Druzba says he's looking forward to seeing more stores.
"Bring it on. That's what I say. Make it all a one-stop shop. That'd be the best," said Druzba.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading man lives a life of rhythm
Some of us are wired differently. The way Daeshawn Spradley is wired, he doesn't just move, he gives Reading rhythm.Read More »
- Fire ripped through row home, couple escape through window
- Company sells land to be developed as shopping center
- Alvernia University dorm catches on fire, no students injured
- J.B. Hunt donates $1,000 of school supplies to Penn-Bern Elementary
- R. M. Palmer kicks off holiday season with new chocolate
- Boil water advisory lifted in Bernville
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lawsuit alleges Diocese returned pedophile Carbon County priest to service
- New 2nd lawsuit filed against the Diocese of Allentown
- Updated Reading man lives a life of rhythm
- Updated Fire ripped through row home, couple escape through window
- Updated Company sells land to be developed as shopping center
- New Positive Parenting: Drawing girl power in the sciences
- Updated Popular restaurant finds 2nd home in Allentown
- Updated Health Beat: Molly's battle with Crohn's, the silent disease
- Alvernia University dorm catches on fire, no students injured
- Walmart to give hiring preference to military spouses