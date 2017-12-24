Coroner called to hospital for Reading shooting victim
Police investigating shooting as a homicide
READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Reading.
Officials with the Berks County Coroner's Office said they were called to the hospital for a gunshot victim early Saturday evening.
Police said there were reports of gunfire in the area of South 16th Street and Perkiomen Avenue in Reading a short time earlier.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams confirmed the victim was shot in the 400 block of South 16th Street.
Adams said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and no one is in custody at this time.
If you know anything that can help police make an arrest in this case, contact Crime Alert Berks County. You can text a tip to 847-411. Just start your text with the keyword "Alert Berks." You can also call 877-373-9913. All tipsters will remain anonymous
We will bring you updated information as it comes into our newsroom.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading police identify shooting victim
Police said 25-year-old Elmer Maldonado was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of Perkiomen Avenue.Read More »
- Hamburg High School student reported missing
- Coroner called to hospital for Reading shooting victim
- Police locate missing Berks County man
- Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
- Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading
- All kinds out for last-minute shopping
Latest From The Newsroom
- Late snow could lead to white Christmas
- Updated Easton church gives hundreds of toys to children on Christmas Eve
- Bethlehem Township residents react to standoff
- Prosecutor: ‘No doubt' gunman was targeting police officers
- Hamburg High School student reported missing
- Reading police identify shooting victim
- Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall
- Allen Organ goes from the Valley to the Vatican
- Neighbors shaken after deadly standoff in Bethlehem Twp.
- New Jersey woman indicted for assaulting police officer