Coroner called to hospital for Reading shooting victim

READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Reading.

Officials with the Berks County Coroner's Office said they were called to the hospital for a gunshot victim early Saturday evening.

Police said there were reports of gunfire in the area of South 16th Street and Perkiomen Avenue in Reading a short time earlier.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams confirmed the victim was shot in the 400 block of South 16th Street.

Adams said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and no one is in custody at this time.

If you know anything that can help police make an arrest in this case, contact Crime Alert Berks County. You can text a tip to 847-411. Just start your text with the keyword "Alert Berks." You can also call 877-373-9913. All tipsters will remain anonymous

