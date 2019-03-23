Coroner IDs man killed in Maidencreek Township crash

Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - The coroner has identified a man who was killed in a crash on Route 222 in Berks County overnight.

The man was identified as Zachary Shaffer, 37.

Shaffer, whose last known address was New Bloomfield, died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said.

The man was driving north on 222, near Route 73, in Maidencreek Township shortly after midnight Friday, when his car crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said.

The truck driver went to the hospital for treatment of minor head injuries, police said.

Investigators said they do not believe weather played a role in the crash. Route 222 was closed for several hours overnight.